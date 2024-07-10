A U. S. research team has built a 15 cm2 perovskite solar module with improved stability and efficiency thanks to a polymer hole transport layer that reportedly improves the panel stability and efficiency. A U. S. research team has fabricated a mini perovskite solar module based on a special polymer hole transport layer material that reportedly improves the panel stability and efficiency. "The stability of perovskite modules has not been demonstrated to meet the required 25 years lifetime in many applications," the research's corresponding author, Jinsong Huang, told pv magazine, noting that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...