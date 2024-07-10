India's installed battery storage capacity reached 219. 1 MWh at the end of March 2024. A recent Mercom report predicts that the nation will add 1. 6 GWh of standalone battery storage and 9. 7 GW of renewable projects with storage by 2027. From pv magazine India India had installed 219. 1 MWh/111. 7 MW cumulative battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity as of March 2024. Mercom India's new report, "India's Energy Storage Landscape," states that 120 MWh/40 MW of this capacity was added in the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, PV systems combined with battery energy storage ...

