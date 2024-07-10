INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe Sets Record Year with 20,000-plus Participants, 23% Growth

Stuttgart, the hub for the automobile industry in Europe, hosted increased attendees, highlighting globally recognized decisions and innovations in EV, battery technology and supply chain.

The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe , the premier European event for all things battery and H/EV technology, hosted over 20,000 attendees during the three-day event at the Messe Stuttgart, Germany on 18-20 June 2024. Top exhibitors included the likes of Siemens, Parker, Lyric Germany, Keyence, Atlas Copco, ScanTech and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Along with top-notch exhibitors, the event featured product showcases, allowing attendees to dig into new technologies and experience the latest innovations first-hand. Another highlight of the show is the Open Tech Forum, which hosted more than 20 presentations covering battery production, development and quality control, predictive battery analytics, allowing for expanded educational opportunities.

"The EV market is continuing to evolve throughout Europe with the region consistently introducing new regulations to support its growth," says John Lewinski, vice president, Informa Markets Engineering. "As the global leader of automotive, EV and energy storage, hosting The Battery Show in Stuttgart is crucial for supporting the intersection of European and global markets. This year's event brought together the best-in-class innovators at the heart of the automotive industry to discover new technologies that drive worldwide impact."

"We are changing from teachers to become students," Sebastian Wolf, chief operating officer of Volkswagen's PowerCo battery unit and conference panelist at The Battery Show Europe, notes in Bloomberg. "We have to all focus on becoming faster and becoming cost efficient."

The Battery Show Europe highlights the continued growth of the European battery and EV markets, valued at USD $250 billion, a topic covered during a panel titled Battery Regulation and Battery Passport: Efficient policies for a competitive European automotive sector. With the continued expansion, the German government most recently developed battery passports to function as digital ID technology that can be used to trace battery minerals and materials along their supply chains. This new technology was highlighted by Systemiq, a company working to integrate Battery Passports throughout the EU.

The passports will also allow access lifetime to carbon emissions, recycled materials and more, to encourage more transparency from manufactures and aligning with the mandate for electric vehicles sold in the European Union beginning in 2027 to show the composition of batteries, including origin of key materials, carbon footprint and volume of recycled content.

Along with heightened focus on Battery Passports, a new track for the show, "Exploring BESS Technology," featured Stationary Energy Storage Systems (ESS), as it is a significant growth sector for the industry. The technology, which allows for the storage of energy that can be turned into electricity when needed, can be used for both grid and mobility needs. Considered a form of renewable energy, ESS can also be utilized for sustainability initiatives.

The Battery Show Europe returns to Stuttgart in 2025 on 3-5 June. The Battery Show North America takes place 7-10 October 2024 at a new location with significant growth in Detroit, Michigan at Huntington Place. Register for the largest battery and EV show in North America at www.thebatteryshow.com .

Stay informed for the latest news in the industry, as well as two new inaugural events, The Battery Show South (16-17 April 2025, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia) and The Battery Show Asia in Hong Kong (July 15-17, AsiaWorld-Expo) through the official show media partners, Battery Technology and DesignNews. The second iteration of the newly added The Battery Show India will also trade 3-5 October 2024 at the India Expo Centre.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organised by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organiser that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

