A new report from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) and the American Council on Renewable Energy shows how antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs create cost issues not just for imported solar panels, but for US-made solar panels as well. From pv magazine USA The United States has ended its two-year pause of solar AD/CVD tariffs. The tariffs apply to solar components shipped from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia that are found to be harboring tariff-dodging goods originating from China. The four Southeast Asian nations are responsible for almost 80% of the US supply of solar ...

