The South Korean heating specialist said its new heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4. 87 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C. South Korea-based heating solutions provider Navien has released a new air-source heat pump for residential applications. "Our new heat pump is extremely quiet with soundproof insulation and can be wall-mounted," the manufacturer said in a statement. The Navien R290 Heat Pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and full DC inverter technology. It is available in six versions with an output of 6 kW to 17 kW and a heating capacity of ...

