MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $300.6 million, up 5.5% versus the prior quarter

GAAP gross margin of 29.6% versus 28.8% in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 32.3% versus 31.5% in the prior quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.10 versus $(0.26) in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 versus $0.27 in the prior quarter, up 37% quarter over quarter

" We are pleased with our Q3 operating results and continued progress in our transformation into a high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions company," said Mark Adams, CEO of SGH. " Our customers are looking for a trusted deployment partner to help them solve the complexity of AI, and we feel we are well positioned with our portfolio of systems, software and managed services to enable their success," concluded Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q3 FY23 Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q3 FY23 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 91,629 $ 83,297 $ 109,458 $ 91,629 $ 83,297 $ 109,458 Intelligent Platform Solutions 144,968 141,405 170,854 144,968 141,405 170,854 LED Solutions 63,983 60,119 64,106 63,983 60,119 64,106 Total net sales $ 300,580 $ 284,821 $ 344,418 $ 300,580 $ 284,821 $ 344,418 Gross profit $ 88,906 $ 81,934 $ 100,480 $ 96,962 $ 89,735 $ 108,990 Operating income (loss) 11,511 (3,312 ) (2,386 ) 33,325 26,514 42,327 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH 5,616 (13,620 ) (19,648 ) 20,221 14,141 28,731 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.57

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of July 9, 2024, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $325 million +/- $25 million - $325 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 29.5% +/- 1.5% 2% (A) 31.5% +/- 1.5% Operating expenses $81 million +/- $2 million ($15) million (B)(C) $66 million +/- $2 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.03 +/- $0.15 $0.37 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.40 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 55.7 million (1) million 54.7 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 12 (C) Other adjustments 3 (D) Estimated income tax effects (2 ) $ 21

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of SGH, including each of its lines of business; statements regarding the extent and timing of and expectations regarding SGH's future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding SGH's strategic investments and priorities; statements regarding long-term effective tax rates; and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter described under "Business Outlook" above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "could," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH's current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH's control, including but not limited to: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the ability to manage our cost structure; disruptions in our operations or supply chain; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies and the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers' negative reactions to them; incurring unanticipated costs related to the sale of our SMART Brazil business; issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; our dependence on a select number of customers and the timing and volume of customer orders; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the LED market; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Critical Accounting Estimates," "Results of Operations," " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH's financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company's past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations); acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gains (losses) from changes in currency exchange rates; amortization of debt discount and other costs; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company's non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization expense; share-based compensation expense; acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Beginning in 2024, for our non-GAAP reporting, we are utilizing a long-term projected non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28%, which includes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and reflects currently available information as well as other factors and assumptions. While we expect to use this normalized non-GAAP effective tax rate through 2024, this long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate may be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. Our GAAP effective tax can vary significantly from quarter to quarter based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, discrete items which are recorded in the period they occur, the tax effects of certain items of income or expense, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. We are unable to predict the timing and amounts of these items, which could significantly impact our GAAP effective tax rate, and therefore we are unable to reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP effective tax rate measure to our GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH's financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings - SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 March 1, 2024 May 26, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 26, 2023 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 91,629 $ 83,297 $ 109,458 $ 260,594 $ 338,083 Intelligent Platform Solutions 144,968 141,405 170,854 405,197 604,276 LED Solutions 63,983 60,119 64,106 193,857 182,233 Total net sales 300,580 284,821 344,418 859,648 1,124,592 Cost of sales 211,674 202,887 243,938 605,958 801,006 Gross profit 88,906 81,934 100,480 253,690 323,586 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,681 20,526 20,338 61,596 69,682 Selling, general and administrative 57,249 61,385 67,914 175,851 195,696 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 14,800 - 24,900 Other operating (income) expense 465 3,335 (186 ) 6,739 5,366 Total operating expenses 77,395 85,246 102,866 244,186 313,202 Operating income (loss) 11,511 (3,312 ) (2,386 ) 9,504 10,384 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 6,167 7,249 9,314 22,975 27,238 Other non-operating (income) expense 441 248 354 113 12,299 Total non-operating (income) expense 6,608 7,497 9,668 23,088 39,537 Income (loss) before taxes 4,903 (10,809 ) (12,054 ) (13,584 ) (29,153 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (1,323 ) 2,198 7,216 4,409 26,687 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6,226 (13,007 ) (19,270 ) (17,993 ) (55,840 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - (4,807 ) (8,148 ) 10,301 Net income (loss) 6,226 (13,007 ) (24,077 ) (26,141 ) (45,539 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 610 613 378 1,784 1,143 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 5,616 $ (13,620 ) $ (24,455 ) $ (27,925 ) $ (46,682 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.16 ) Discontinued operations - - (0.10 ) (0.15 ) 0.21 $ 0.11 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.95 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.16 ) Discontinued operations - - (0.10 ) (0.15 ) 0.21 $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.95 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 52,570 52,031 49,380 52,219 49,152 Diluted 54,283 52,031 49,380 52,219 49,152

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 March 1, 2024 May 26, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 26, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 88,906 $ 81,934 $ 100,480 $ 253,690 $ 323,586 Share-based compensation expense 1,760 1,691 1,595 5,266 4,545 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,909 5,894 6,704 17,747 19,785 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - - 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 387 216 211 1,271 5,763 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 96,962 $ 89,735 $ 108,990 $ 277,974 $ 356,278 GAAP gross margin 29.6 % 28.8 % 29.2 % 29.5 % 28.8 % Effect of adjustments 2.7 % 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.8 % 2.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 32.3 % 31.5 % 31.6 % 32.3 % 31.7 % GAAP operating expenses $ 77,395 $ 85,246 $ 102,866 $ 244,186 $ 313,202 Share-based compensation expense (9,432 ) (8,948 ) (8,047 ) (27,535 ) (25,109 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,857 ) (3,857 ) (4,905 ) (11,778 ) (13,497 ) Diligence, acquisition and integration expense (4 ) (5,885 ) (8,637 ) (6,678 ) (18,193 ) Impairment of goodwill - - - - (17,558 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (14,800 ) - (24,900 ) Restructure charge (465 ) (3,335 ) 186 (6,739 ) (5,366 ) Other - - - - (1,800 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 63,637 $ 63,221 $ 66,663 $ 191,456 $ 206,779 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 11,511 $ (3,312 ) $ (2,386 ) $ 9,504 $ 10,384 Share-based compensation expense 11,192 10,639 9,642 32,801 29,654 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,766 9,751 11,609 29,525 33,282 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - - 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 387 216 211 1,271 5,763 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 4 5,885 8,637 6,678 18,193 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 14,800 - 24,900 Restructure charge 465 3,335 (186 ) 6,739 5,366 Other - - - - 1,800 Non-GAAP operating income $ 33,325 $ 26,514 $ 42,327 $ 86,518 $ 149,499

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 March 1, 2024 May 26, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 26, 2023 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 5,616 $ (13,620 ) $ (19,648 ) $ (19,777 ) $ (56,983 ) Share-based compensation expense 11,192 10,639 9,642 32,801 29,654 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,766 9,751 11,609 29,525 33,282 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - - 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 387 216 211 1,271 5,763 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 4 5,885 8,637 6,678 18,193 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 14,800 - 24,900 Restructure charge 465 3,335 (186 ) 6,739 5,366 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 817 968 937 2,827 3,054 Loss (gain) on extinguishment or prepayment of debt 792 325 - 1,117 15,924 Foreign currency (gains) losses 606 182 410 242 55 Other - - - - 1,800 Income tax effects (9,424 ) (3,540 ) 2,319 (14,523 ) 8,110 Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 20,221 $ 14,141 $ 28,731 $ 46,900 $ 109,275 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 54,283 52,031 49,380 52,219 49,152 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls (333 ) 1,043 754 1,216 770 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 53,950 53,074 50,134 53,435 49,922 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.16 ) Effect of adjustments 0.27 0.53 0.97 1.26 3.35 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.88 $ 2.19 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 5,616 $ (13,620 ) $ (19,648 ) $ (19,777 ) $ (56,983 ) Interest expense, net 6,167 7,249 9,314 22,975 27,238 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,323 ) 2,198 7,216 4,409 26,687 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 15,525 17,156 18,554 50,335 52,802 Share-based compensation expense 11,192 10,639 9,642 32,801 29,654 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - - 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 387 216 211 1,271 5,763 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 4 5,885 8,637 6,678 18,193 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 14,800 - 24,900 Restructure charge 465 3,335 (186 ) 6,739 5,366 Loss on extinguishment of debt 792 325 - 1,117 15,924 Other - - - - 1,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,825 $ 33,383 $ 48,540 $ 106,548 $ 171,501

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of May 31, 2024 August 25, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 453,791 $ 365,563 Short-term investments 13,746 25,251 Accounts receivable, net 211,842 219,247 Inventories 177,299 174,977 Other current assets 85,649 51,790 Current assets of discontinued operations - 70,574 Total current assets 942,327 907,402 Property and equipment, net 107,646 118,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,729 68,444 Intangible assets, net 131,380 160,185 Goodwill 161,958 161,958 Deferred tax assets 77,903 74,085 Other noncurrent assets 63,190 15,150 Total assets $ 1,546,133 $ 1,505,958 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 230,646 $ 182,035 Current debt - 35,618 Deferred revenue 88,719 48,096 Other current liabilities 31,777 32,731 Acquisition-related contingent consideration - 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 77,770 Total current liabilities 351,142 426,250 Long-term debt 667,042 754,820 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 62,054 66,407 Other noncurrent liabilities 35,374 29,248 Total liabilities 1,115,612 1,276,725 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 1,790 1,726 Additional paid-in capital 517,548 476,703 Retained earnings 54,532 82,457 Treasury shares (150,438 ) (132,447 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17 (205,964 ) Total SGH shareholders' equity 423,449 222,475 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 7,072 6,758 Total equity 430,521 229,233 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,546,133 $ 1,505,958

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 March 1, 2024 May 26, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 26, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 6,226 $ (13,007 ) $ (24,077 ) $ (26,141 ) $ (45,539 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - (4,807 ) (8,148 ) 10,301 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6,226 (13,007 ) (19,270 ) (17,993 ) (55,840 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 15,525 17,156 18,554 50,335 52,802 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 817 968 937 2,827 3,054 Share-based compensation expense 11,192 10,639 9,642 32,801 29,654 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 14,800 - 24,900 (Gain) loss on extinguishment or prepayment of debt 792 325 - 1,117 15,924 Deferred income taxes, net (3,840 ) 476 (5 ) (3,646 ) 1,625 Other (3,228 ) (208 ) (809 ) (2,772 ) 3,307 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (42,124 ) 872 (12,525 ) 7,406 159,508 Inventories (4,535 ) 35,678 56,413 (2,321 ) 66,653 Other assets 15,424 (23,229 ) 16,950 (5,703 ) 7,057 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,632 (22,587 ) (51,612 ) 84,626 (226,357 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (29,000 ) - (29,000 ) (73,724 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 79,881 (21,917 ) 33,075 117,677 26,121 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations (101 ) - 7,963 (28,336 ) 41,467 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 79,780 (21,917 ) 41,038 89,341 67,588 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (3,777 ) (5,204 ) (11,984 ) (13,629 ) (31,674 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - - - (213,073 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 9,915 12,290 - 31,870 - Purchases of held-to-maturity investment securities (1,000 ) (11,034 ) - (20,503 ) - Other (518 ) (558 ) 431 (1,264 ) 670 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from continuing operations 4,620 (4,506 ) (11,553 ) (3,526 ) (244,077 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations 451 - (1,273 ) 119,389 (5,745 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities $ 5,071 $ (4,506 ) $ (12,826 ) $ 115,863 $ (249,822 )

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 March 1, 2024 May 26, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 26, 2023 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt $ (75,000 ) $ (37,211 ) $ (7,211 ) $ (126,634 ) $ (14,422 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (21,000 ) - (21,000 ) (28,100 ) Payments to acquire ordinary shares (2,129 ) (2,732 ) (660 ) (17,991 ) (16,883 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest - - - (1,470 ) (2,009 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 3,817 792 4,180 8,064 8,430 Proceeds from debt - - - - 295,287 Payment of premium in connection with convertible note exchange - - - - (14,141 ) Net cash paid for settlement and purchase of Capped Calls - - - - (4,304 ) Other (1 ) (1 ) (688 ) (584 ) (5,765 ) Net cash used for financing activities from continuing operations (73,313 ) (60,152 ) (4,379 ) (159,615 ) 218,093 Net cash used for financing activities from discontinued operations - - (255 ) (606 ) (379 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (73,313 ) (60,152 ) (4,634 ) (160,221 ) 217,714 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (76 ) (155 ) 813 (1,256 ) 2,730 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,462 (86,730 ) 24,391 43,727 38,210 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 442,329 529,059 376,884 410,064 363,065 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 453,791 $ 442,329 $ 401,275 $ 453,791 $ 401,275

