Redslim, known for its expertise in maximizing data consumption, has today announced a new data partnership with Kantar's behavioural research division, Worldpanel.

This collaboration will bring Kantar's WorldpanelPlus insights to life, thanks to Redslim SPRINT, a BI front-end for consuming fragmented datasets. Businesses will be empowered with easily accessible consumer data and actionable intelligence.

Kantar's WorldpanelPlus service helps retailers and manufacturers access complete and dynamic shopper insights to join the dots on shopper behaviour across all trips, channels and industries online and offline.

Redslim manages critical market measurement data from different sources, transforming, harmonizing and integrating into ready-to-use data sets.

WorldpanelPlus users will benefit from Redslim SPRINT, an intuitive online user interface, that enables analysts to quickly grasp the business performance and its drivers through dashboards that enable users to simply derive consumer insights from complex data sets. With Redslim SPRINT, manufacturers and retailers can easily navigate and analyze business performance, swiftly responding to market trends and consumer needs.

"The collaboration with Kantar has been client-focused from day one. Our teams cooperated strongly and went into the details from the first day to bring to life WorldpanelPlus data. For Redslim SPRINT, it is a fantastic milestone to see it becoming the front-end of choice for such an impactful data service from Kantar," commented Marta Battiston, Chief Strategy Officer at Redslim.

Russell Sylvester, Business Unit Director at Kantar, said: "Redslim's data and visualization expertise will help clients leverage key insights quicker so they can make faster and more informed decisions, ultimately driving their business success."

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks and our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners.

Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

