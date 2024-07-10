Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 10:06 Uhr
International Wine Challenge 2024 names six New Zealand wines amongst best in the world

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential, impartial and rigorously judged global wine competition, has announced the six highest scoring New Zealand wines in its 2024 competition, with wines from Hawke's Bay, Auckland, Central Otago and Marlborough making the list.

Church Road Winery, winner of International Chardonnay Trophy. Credit: Church Road

In its 40th year, the International Wine Challenge awarded medals to 38 countries following an intensive blind tasting by a global panel of experts. New Zealand came sixth for medals overall, with six wines being awarded coveted trophies. The country claimed two of the seven International Varietal Trophies, with its Syrah and Chardonnay being recognised as the best in the world.

New Zealand wines judged best in show at IWC 2024:

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2021

International Chardonnay Trophy, New Zealand White Trophy, New Zealand Chardonnay Trophy

Church Road 1 Merlot 2021

New Zealand Red Trophy, New Zealand Merlot Trophy

Kennedy Point Syrah 2021

International Syrah Trophy, IWC Organic Trophy 2024, New Zealand Syrah Trophy

McArthur Ridge Brassknocker 2022

New Zealand Pinot Noir Trophy

Marisco Vineyards The King's Series "A Sticky End" Noble Sauvignon Blanc 2022

New Zealand Sweet Trophy

Marisco Vineyards The King's Favour Sauvignon Blanc 2023

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy

It was an outstanding year for Hawke's Bay Producer Church Road which took home 11 medals in addition to the New Zealand White and Red Trophies. Church Road's Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2021 was named the best Chardonnay in the world, knocking South Africa off the top spot.

In addition to two Golds and two Silvers, Auckland producer Kennedy Point Vineyard beat wines from eleven countries to claim the International Syrah Trophy. The winning wine, Syrah 2021, which judges described as "everything you could desire from a cool climate Syrah" also took home the IWC Organic Trophy.

Of the 58 New Zealand Pinot Noirs awarded medals, it was Central Otago's McArthur Ridge Wines that claimed the New Zealand Pinot Noir Trophy for its "beautifully supple" and "expressive" Brassknocker 2022.

Marisco Vineyards took home more medals than any other New Zealand producer, with 2 Golds, 8 Silvers and 13 Bronzes. Its Sauvignon Blanc stood out both in still and sweet styles. The King's Favour Sauvignon Blanc 2023 took home the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy while The King's Series "A Sticky End" Noble Sauvignon Blanc 2022 claimed the New Zealand Sweet Trophy.

The full list of Trophy and Champion winners released on 9th July can be viewed here.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

In its 40th year, the IWC is widely acknowledged as the world's most rigorous, impartial, influential and global wine competition. The IWC assesses every wine "blind" and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Awards include medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and Commended awards. Trophies are awarded to the best wines in each category. The IWC is committed to helping consumers discover great wine, and the medals offer a trusted guarantee of quality.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454533/IWC_2024_Church_Road_Winery.jpg

For more information, please contact the IWC team at Phipps:
iwc@thisisphipps.com
+44(0)2080506073

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-wine-challenge-2024-names-six-new-zealand-wines-amongst-best-in-the-world-302189666.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
