International Wine Challenge 2024 names six New Zealand wines amongst best in the world

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential, impartial and rigorously judged global wine competition, has announced the six highest scoring New Zealand wines in its 2024 competition, with wines from Hawke's Bay, Auckland, Central Otago and Marlborough making the list.

In its 40th year, the International Wine Challenge awarded medals to 38 countries following an intensive blind tasting by a global panel of experts. New Zealand came sixth for medals overall, with six wines being awarded coveted trophies. The country claimed two of the seven International Varietal Trophies, with its Syrah and Chardonnay being recognised as the best in the world.

New Zealand wines judged best in show at IWC 2024:

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2021 International Chardonnay Trophy, New Zealand White Trophy, New Zealand Chardonnay Trophy Church Road 1 Merlot 2021 New Zealand Red Trophy, New Zealand Merlot Trophy Kennedy Point Syrah 2021 International Syrah Trophy, IWC Organic Trophy 2024, New Zealand Syrah Trophy McArthur Ridge Brassknocker 2022 New Zealand Pinot Noir Trophy Marisco Vineyards The King's Series "A Sticky End" Noble Sauvignon Blanc 2022 New Zealand Sweet Trophy Marisco Vineyards The King's Favour Sauvignon Blanc 2023 New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy

It was an outstanding year for Hawke's Bay Producer Church Road which took home 11 medals in addition to the New Zealand White and Red Trophies. Church Road's Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2021 was named the best Chardonnay in the world, knocking South Africa off the top spot.

In addition to two Golds and two Silvers, Auckland producer Kennedy Point Vineyard beat wines from eleven countries to claim the International Syrah Trophy. The winning wine, Syrah 2021, which judges described as "everything you could desire from a cool climate Syrah" also took home the IWC Organic Trophy.

Of the 58 New Zealand Pinot Noirs awarded medals, it was Central Otago's McArthur Ridge Wines that claimed the New Zealand Pinot Noir Trophy for its "beautifully supple" and "expressive" Brassknocker 2022.

Marisco Vineyards took home more medals than any other New Zealand producer, with 2 Golds, 8 Silvers and 13 Bronzes. Its Sauvignon Blanc stood out both in still and sweet styles. The King's Favour Sauvignon Blanc 2023 took home the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy while The King's Series "A Sticky End" Noble Sauvignon Blanc 2022 claimed the New Zealand Sweet Trophy.

The full list of Trophy and Champion winners released on 9th July can be viewed here.

