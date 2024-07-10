Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 10:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Following announcement on 27 June 2024 of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 April 2024, the following documents will be posted to shareholders on 12 July 2024:

·

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024; and

·

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's corporate website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 am (BST) on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 at the offices of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP, One Bishops Square, London E1 6AD. Further details regarding the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting. Any changes to these arrangements will be communicated to shareholders via our website, and, where appropriate, by Stock Exchange announcement.

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


