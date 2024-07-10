VistaJet International Ltd: VistaJet flights are the newest global location to experience Beefbar's award winning cuisine

Beefbar crafted an exclusive menu for VistaJet Members departing from Paris, Milan, and Nice

Monaco, July 10, 2024: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, celebrates twenty years of excellence by unveiling a new culinary partnership with the internationally acclaimed Beefbar. Recognized as the n°1 World's Best Steak Restaurants, Beefbar offers exquisite dishes and a fine dining experience in the most desirable locations across the globe.

For the first time, VistaJet passengers departing from Paris, Milan, and Nice will have the opportunity to enjoy a curated selection of Beefbar's most celebrated dishes at 40,000 feet in the sky, adding flavor to an extraordinary journey that reflects the quality, elegance, and sophistication of both brands - and more locations to come.

Beefbar, founded by Riccardo Giraudi, has gained international acclaim for its premium beef selections and contemporary approach to traditional sharing dishes. The menu onboard the Vista Members' fleet features a selection of Beefbar's iconic cuts, including the signature Kobe beef fillet, Wagyu beef fillet mignons, as well as a variety of street foods to share with other guests on flights of any duration.

Giraudi's world travels infuse his culinary creations with global influences and the exclusive menu introduces surprising elements alongside timeless favorites, catering to the diverse palates of VistaJet's global clientele.

"We are excited to bring Beefbar's culinary delights to VistaJet's Members," said Riccardo Giraudi, Founder of Beefbar. "For the first time, this partnership allows us to present our passion for the highest-quality ingredients and innovative cuisine in the most rarefied and unique setting you can imagine -onboard a private jet."

"Our commitment to quality is at the heart of everything we do," said Diego Sabino, VP Private Dining of VistaJet. "We only work with the best and Beefbar's culinary artistry perfectly matches our own ambition. We wish to inspire and transform our Members' senses, adding something new to discover on each one of their journeys, to any destination."

To guarantee the highest standards of onboard service, every VistaJet flight boasts a minimum of one Cabin Host - trained by the prestigious British Butler Institute, Norland College, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Demonstrating the dedication to exceptional service - as well as the commitment of both brands to their relentless pursuit of excellence - each recipe has been tested for weeks by Beefbar's chefs to allow its rendition aboard, while VistaJet cabin team has been trained on how to bring to life each meticulously crafted Beefbar dish in flight, to retain its renowned quality at altitude.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista- the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

About Beefbar

Reflecting a cosmopolitan ethos, Riccardo Giraudi, alongside Executive Chef Thierry Paludetto and their team of eight corporate chefs, curates culinary masterpieces using the finest ingredients sourced globally and locally.

Since 2005, Beefbar has been dedicated to the art of culinary excellence.

At Beefbar, the worldwide teams offer a unique dining experience where creativity knows no bounds. The menu features a diverse selection of street food, main courses, and sides, grouped into three distinct categories: Beef, Reef, and Leaf.

Step into a realm where luxury is not just seen but felt and savored with every bite.

With 40 destinations from Paris to Monaco, spanning São Paulo, London, and Santorini, each establishment buzzes with vibrant energy.

Indulge in a dining experience where luxury meets creativity, and every detail is crafted to perfection.

