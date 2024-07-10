Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs ruft Rohstoff-Superzyklus aus! Kauf-Alarm bei dieser Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Stuttgart
10.07.24
10:34 Uhr
39,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,15040,40010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2024 10:22 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January-June 2024 to be published on July 25, 2024

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
July 10, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January-June 2024 to be published on July 25, 2024

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2024 on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:30 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time).

You can participate in the live audiocast via following link: https://vaisala.videosync.fi/q2-2024/register

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.
https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048552

A recording will be available at Vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

?????Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.