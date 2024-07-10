CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces RFI Process Update

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI process

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, comments on the Chilean Government's announcement yesterday on the "Expressions of Interest" ("RFI"), which is part of the process towards award of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") required to develop lithium projects in the country. As previously announced on the 17th June 2024, the Company submitted RFIs for the advanced Laguna Verde and Viento Andino projects and three others in Joint Ventures ("JV") and, as per yesterday's update, now expects to hear back by the end of August 2024. CTL believes it is well positioned to meet the criteria set out by the Government as evidenced by CTL's advancement in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the existing alliance with the local communities to co-develop the Company's lithium projects.

On Tuesday 9th July, the Government confirmed a total of 88 RFIs were received for the available salars in Chile to develop lithium projects with over 80% indicating the use of DLE technologies. Further details of which companies or the number of submissions per salar were not provided.

According to the announcement the Government will engage local communities in July to inform them of the results of the RFI process and gather their views and concerns. The Government is currently analysing the projects by looking at the financial capacity of the company; estimated annual production; use of technology; experience in mining projects; level of project progress; among other criteria. The Government will then announce by the end of August the mechanisms for allocation over the prioritised deposits.

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"The Chilean Government has confirmed the RFI procedure is ongoing and that all applications made by interested parties are being reviewed, with a further update expected by the end of August. We remain very confident that our flagship project, Laguna Verde, which is the most advanced DLE project in Chile, will be prioritised by a Government that has said it wishes to see new lithium projects in production by 2026. We will continue to liaise with Government and the communities to seek the earliest award of a CEOL.

The Company has demonstrated that it is developing lithium projects in line with the objectives of the National Lithium Strategy, evidenced by the extensive groundwork we have completed over the past few years. We have an operational DLE pilot plant to sustainably extract lithium and have been pursuing early engagement with local communities with a co-signed agreement. Meanwhile, we continue our proactive work programme with further results from the DLE process work to be reported shortly."

