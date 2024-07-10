AFT Pharmaceuticals continues to make inroads in expanding its strategic market footprint. Most recently, it announced the entry into China with the distribution of Crystaderm (approved by Chinese regulators in November 2023) through an agreement with Hainan Haiyao Co. We expect this to provide AFT with access to China's offline retail and hospital segments, which represent roughly 75% of the country's OTC market, a significant bump from AFT's current Chinese e-commerce presence. This announcement comes on the heels of the news on Maxigesic Rapid securing a non-exclusive distribution partnership in the US with Alexso, a specialist distributor focused on non-opioid pain-management products. Given the notable size of both the US and Chinese markets, we expect these new market launches (both expected within CY24) to support top-line traction internationally.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...