Supermarket Income REIT's (SUPR's) high-quality, omnichannel-focused portfolio is very well positioned to benefit from strong growth trends in the grocery sector. Moreover, with supermarket property yields remaining elevated and interest rates widely forecast to decline, SUPR has begun to deploy available debt capital into accretive acquisitions to support further fully covered DPS growth. This includes a first investment in France, where, like the UK, online grocery sales are growing strongly.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...