Germany's Fraunhofer ISE investigated thermal effects and net energy gains of a 3. 2 kW vehicle integrated PV (VIPV) system installed on a freight truck with a refrigerated cargo storage area. It found that with battery storage the system could potentially meet the entire energetic needs of the cooling unit throughout the year in some cases. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has investigated the thermal effect and net energy gains of a 3. 2 kW vehicle integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) system in a refrigerated truck with a cargo storage box and has found ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...