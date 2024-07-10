Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
Netcompany's ERMIS solution aids the launch of New Computerised Transit System Phase 5 (NCTS5)

Netcompany, a European IT consultancy, uses its ERMIS solution to launch the highly anticipated New Computerised Transit System Phase 5 (NCTS5) for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). This will replace the existing system, enable improved functionality for UK and EU traders, and meet new compliance requirements.

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 June for Northern Ireland, followed by 1 July for Great Britain, the New Computerised Transit System Phase 5 (NCTS5) for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) went live - enabling hundreds of Traders to further streamline the process of moving goods using transit through Great Britain and Northern Ireland. NCTS5 is a legal requirement of all Common Transit Convention (CTC) member countries, including the UK, and the new system will offer improved functionality for the benefit of Traders and Trade in UK and EU.

Netcompany Logo

Netcompany, the European IT consultancy enabling this digital transformation project, has implemented its ERMIS NCTS5 COTS solution to transform the existing 20-year-old legacy system into a modern solution. Benefits of the transformation include reduced administrative burden through the transit procedure and control through automated processes.

"We are proud to bring our experience in helping governments digitalise their services to help enable a smooth trading procedure in the UK and EU," said Richard Davies, UK Managing Partner, Netcompany. "Making it easier for traders moving goods through the UK is especially critical in this fast-evolving market and we are excited to be a part of the solution."

First introduced in the early 2000s, the NCTS is a Europe-wide system that replaced paper-based declaration and processing for goods to provide better management and control of Union and Common Transit. It has since gone through four versions or phases.

About Netcompany

Founded in Denmark in 2000, Netcompany is a fast-growing, multinational company, working across 10 countries, with a team of more than 7,700 skilled professionals, who drive sustainable digitisation, consistently improving outcomes for our customers and citizens. Netcompany provides mission-critical IT solutions for societal and business needs, aiding our clients in their digital evolution towards a more efficient and sustainable future. Netcompany UK has extensive experience of working across public sector, including NHS England, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, HMRC, Department for Education, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, as well as extensive private sector experience.

CONTACT: Kim Vigilia, +44 20 3868 2941, kim.vigilia@netcompany.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410706/Netcompany_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netcompanys-ermis-solution-aids-the-launch-of-new-computerised-transit-system-phase-5-ncts5-302192130.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
