Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
10.07.24
09:42 Uhr
10,470 Euro
-0,100
-0,95 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,73510,75011:56
10,72010,76511:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2024 11:10 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO BUS wins a large contract in Austria for more than 900 buses

Turin, 10th July 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) has signed a framework agreement for the supply of more than 900 CROSSWAY buses to Austrian ÖBB Postbus AG, the Country's largest bus company and market leader in regional bus services.

The frame contract, signed today, comprises 540 vehicles to be delivered by the end of 2026 and an option for further 380 units to be delivered by the end of 2028, for a total value of about 225 million euros.

Combining operational efficiency, versatility and performance, the CROSSWAY is one of the most appreciated intercity buses, with nearly half of the European market share in its category.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: "This new important contract further proves that we are implementing the right strategy. As a full-liner, with a true multi-energy approach, IVECO BUS is competitive across all segments of the people transport market, and capable of satisfying the most diverse needs of our customers in terms of missions and propulsions."

Alfred Loidl, ÖBB Postbus Board Member, said, "We are very pleased to continue our long-standing successful collaboration with IVECO BUS. Modernizing the fleet not only improves passenger safety, but new vehicles are also crucial to meeting the increasing demands in bus transportation across all segments, with the aim of offering passengers even more comfort and higher quality on their journeys".

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments

  • 20240710_PR_Iveco_Group_IVECO_BUS_OBB_Postbus_agreement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/426af6b7-702e-47e3-9805-f7ecd86284b1)
  • IVECO GROUP N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/059584d0-770d-4770-b835-e5d30688dfd6)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.