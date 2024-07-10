Jasper, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Air Scientist Solutions Inc., a company specialising in indoor air quality, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) solutions, has announced the nationwide launch of its WiFi Smart Air Unit retrofit. This patented technology provides energy savings, streamlined installation, and improved comfort and safety for residential and commercial spaces across the United States.



The WiFi Smart Air Unit integrates directly into the HVAC system, offering a smart alternative to traditional and smart wall-mounted thermostats. This technology eliminates the need for additional wall space, wiring, and complex installation processes. The unit aims to provide HVAC systems with advanced real-time data, control capabilities and security.

Donny Case, CEO and founder of Air Scientist Solutions Inc., stated, "Our WiFi Smart Air Unit retrofit results from extensive research and development to improve how we manage indoor environments. We aim to enable HVAC systems to operate more efficiently while providing enhanced comfort and convenience for users by utilising advanced technologies."

Industry analysts project the U.S. HVAC equipment market will reach $33.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. Air Scientist Solutions Inc. believes its WiFi Smart Air Unit retrofit is well-positioned to capture a portion of this market due to its advanced features, including real-time monitoring,safety features, predictive maintenance, and remote control capabilities.

Case added, "The WiFi Smart Air Unit is designed to address the needs of various stakeholders, including consumers, contractors, technicians, unit manufacturers, wall thermostat manufacturers and distributors. It aims to save energy, reduce labour and materials, and provide new possibilities for comfort management. We look forward to introducing this solution to the market and contributing to a safe and more sustainable future."

Air Scientist Solutions Inc. has reported interest from major retailers, including a few potential $5 million dollar orders from some well known major distributors. The company plans to expand its product offerings and market reach while delivering solutions promoting energy savings, operational efficiency and consumer safety.

Case concluded, "We have several innovative products in development, all to advance the HVAC industry. With our WiFi Smart Air Unit retrofit at the forefront, we aim to significantly impact how we heat, cool, and ventilate our spaces."

Visit https://www.fundable.com/smartair to learn more about the WiFi Smart Air Unit and Air Scientist Solutions Inc.'s mission to disrupt the HVAC industry.

About Air Scientist Solutions Inc.

Air Scientist Solutions Inc. is an HVAC company focused on developing advanced innovative products that save energy, labour, and materials. Founded in January 2022 by Donny Case, the company aims to advance the field through smart technology and user convenience to transform the design and operation of HVAC systems.

Contact:

Donny Case, CEO and Founder

Air Scientist Solutions Inc.

Email: airscientistsolutions@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215501

SOURCE: Baden Bower