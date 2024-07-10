Kolibri Global Energy (KEI) has provided an update on operations and revised guidance. It now guides to FY24 revenue of US$57-62m and EBITDA of US$43-48m on average production of 3,200-3,700boepd. KEI plans to start drilling its next three wells in the first half of August. These wells will have longer lateral lengths, which should result in better well economics. We have revised our estimates to reflect the latest guidance and operational update. Our valuation of KEI falls slightly to US$6.8/share. The announced intention to initiate a share buyback, as well as the recent inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index, should provide additional support to the shares.

