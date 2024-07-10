Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
GlobeNewswire
10.07.2024 11:34 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Committee's decision on Punktid Technologies AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-10 11:30 CEST --


On July 10, 2024, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to issue a fine of 3000 EUR to Punktid Technologies AS if they do not
submit and disclose their audited annual report by 01.11.2024. The fine is for
violation of First North Rules (FNR) clauses 1.1., 3.2., 3.6., 26.2.1.and
26.2.2. 

Background:

According to FNR clauses 1.1, 3.2. and 3.6. issuer admitted to trading on First
North market is subject to FNR and to requirements of other legal acts,
including the legal acts that regulate the public offers and disclosure of
information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information
disclosure requirements as specified in FNR. 

According to FNR clauses 26.2.1. and 26.2.2. the annual report shall be
prepared, and the Issuer shall submit the annual report audited by an auditor
in accordance with applicable laws or other regulation of the Issuer's home
state. The Issuer shall submit a statement of an auditor together with the
annual report. 

Circumstances:

The deadline for submitting an audited annual report of the year 2023 for First
North market issuers was July 1, 2024. Punktid Technologies AS did not publish
their audited annual report by this date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
