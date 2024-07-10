Hungary-based Heatventors is offering its new thermal energy storage system with capacities of 10 kWh, 30 kWh, and 60 kWh. The thermal battery is combinable with solar PV and has an expected service life of over 10,000 cycles. Hungary-based Heatventors Ltd. has developed a non-flammable thermal energy storage system that can reportedly save up to 90% of space compared to traditional storage technologies or water tanks. "Our thermal battery can store energy with a high energy density of 30 kWh/m3," the company's CEO and founder, Christoph Thomas, told pv magazine. "It can be integrated into the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...