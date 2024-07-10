Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): CM day: further proof of value added by Apax The key messages from APAX's well-received 2024 CM day and related announcements were: i) a new capital allocation policy with a set 11p dividend (current yield ca.7%) and creation of a distribution pool for future buybacks (if the discount is above 23%) (€30m has been seeded into pool and buybacks started ); ii) the value added by the four-sector "hidden gems" strategy of buying businesses with unrealised potential at discount to peers (average 24%), improving them (average 15% increase in EBITDA growth during Apax Funds ownership), then selling at a premium (11%); and iii) the stock of exit-able businesses is rebuilding after above-normal exits in 2020-21. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/cm-day-further-proof-of-value-added-by-apax/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

