Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994 | Ticker-Symbol: JMM
München
10.07.24
08:09 Uhr
17,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.07.2024 08:00 Uhr
10.07.2024 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
JM AB: JM Interim Report January-June 2024

INCREASED SALES ON A CONTINUED CAUTIOUS MARKET

  • Revenue decreased to SEK 6,617m (7,598).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 329m (676). The operating margin decreased to 5.0 percent (8.9).
  • Profit before tax decreased to SEK 251m (626), and profit after tax decreased to SEK 155m (494).
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.1 percent (16.4).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.40 (7.50).
  • Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties amounted to SEK -285m (-351).
  • The number of residential units sold increased to 1,555 (842), and housing starts increased to 867 (668).
  • According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 7,432m (8,071), and earnings per share to SEK 3.30 (10.80).

Financial information according to segment reporting.

For additional information, please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO
E-mail cfo@jm.se Tel +46 (0)8 782 87 00

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2024-07-10.

JM is one of the leading developers of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 13 billion and the company has about 2,100 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. More information is available at www.jm.se/en.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
