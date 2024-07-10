Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market to Grow at 4.7% CAGR, reaching $3.12 Billion by 2034, Says Fact.MR Report

Demand for Industrial Bag Dust Filters Driven by Enforcement of Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations in Heavy Engineering Sectors.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an updated research study published by Fact.MR, the global Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market is estimated to be worth US$ 1.97 billion in 2024 and has been analyzed to expand at 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Workers in heavy-duty sectors are exposed to dust and pollutants that are harmful to the body's respiratory system, which is a key factor driving the demand for industrial bag dust filters. Instances of respiratory issues among workers have been observed in the mining and cement sectors. Governments in several countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, and others are imposing stringent regulations on these industries, covering environmental concerns, blasting activities, noise, and dust emissions.

To address dust-related health risks, workers are advised to avoid overexertion during site operations in the mining sector. Advancements in filtration technologies and the adoption of multi-filtration processes are contributing significantly to the demand growth for industrial bag dust filters.

East Asia is the leading regional market for industrial bag dust filters, closely followed by North America. These two markets will continue holding their leading positions over the next ten years. Among the several dust cleaning types, reverse air accounts for over 40% of overall market revenue.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market Study:

The global industrial bag dust filter market is projected to reach $3.12 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Based on dust cleaning type, revenue in the reverse air segment is projected to reach $1.31 billion by 2034.

East Asia is estimated to account for a 28.5% share of the market in 2024.

The market in the United States is calculated to reach $592 million by 2034.

Sales of industrial bag dust filters in Japan are estimated at $138 million in 2024 and are projected to ascend to US$ 221 million by 2034.

Demand for industrial bag dust filters in Mexico is forecasted to increase at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

By end-use industry, the construction segment is poised to hold a 26.7% market share in 2024.

"Industries are investing in innovative bag dust filtration systems due to the growing emphasis on worker safety and regulatory compliance, which is driving market expansion," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market:

Key industry participants like Donaldson Company Inc.; Thermax Global; Lenntech B.V.; Babcock & Wilcox Co.; Clarcor Inc.; Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.; Eaton Corporation; Rosedale Products Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; BWF Envirotech., etc. are driving the industrial bag dust filter industry.

Industrial Bag Dust Filter Industry News:

Donaldson Company, Inc. unveiled the Dalamatic G2 Smart Collector in April 2024. The Dalamatic G2 dust collector's cutting-edge Dura-Life bag filters are made to work with substances that generate agglomerative or sticky dust. Compared to a standard 16-oz polyester bag, the envelope-shaped bag lasts twice as long and allows for more bag movement to help remove stubborn dust cakes.

Lafarge Africa constructed a new bag filter at its 3.9 million tons per year Ewekoro cement production in Ogun State in August 2023. The manufacturing cost of the filter was USD 8.51 million for the corporation. Lafarge Africa reports that the plant's dust emissions have been successfully reduced to less than 50 mg/Nm3.

The new industrial air filtration facility in Pune, India was officially opened in June 2022 by Donaldson India Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading global provider of innovative filtration products and solutions.

Emphasis on Strict Environmental Compliance and Enhanced Production Efficiency in Japan

Industrial bag dust filter manufacturers are focusing on Japan's sophisticated industrial sector, which includes the automotive, electronics, and various manufacturing industries. Due to their emphasis on strict environmental compliance and great production efficiency, many sectors need effective dust control solutions. Industrial bag dust filters are necessary to ensure regulatory compliance, reduce emissions, and maintain clean air in production facilities.

As these industries expand and integrate advanced technology, demand for trustworthy and efficient dust filtering systems is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period in Japan.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial bag dust filter market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on dust cleaning type (reverse air, pulse jet, shake), material (cotton, polypropylene, nylon, fiberglass, polyester, aramid, PTFE, PPS, polyimide), and end-use industry (construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical & processing, power & utilities, pharmaceuticals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

