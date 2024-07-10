Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 65,006 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 1, 2024, up to and including July 5, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
July 1. 2024
7,724
190.7606
XDOT
July 1. 2024
1,300
190.5545
ARCA
July 1. 2024
3,898
190.7760
INET
July 1. 2024
900
190.4889
EDGX
July 1. 2024
1,023
190.6711
BATS
July 1. 2024
700
190.1300
MEMX
July 1. 2024
100
189.9600
XPER
July 1. 2024
486
190.5580
CHX
July 1. 2024
100
190.7500
NQPX
July 1. 2024
38
190.9400
IEX
July 1. 2024
4
190.8800
EDGA
July 2. 2024
6,714
189.4309
XDOT
July 2. 2024
900
189.3567
MEMX
July 2. 2024
601
189.3210
BATS
July 2. 2024
1,257
189.0200
EDGX
July 2. 2024
3,447
189.4249
INET
July 2. 2024
200
188.9500
EDGA
July 2. 2024
1,593
189.7562
IEX
July 2. 2024
684
189.5825
ARCA
July 2. 2024
107
188.9247
EPRL
July 2. 2024
300
189.2767
BEX
July 2. 2024
100
188.9800
XPER
July 2. 2024
197
189.2284
NSX
July 2. 2024
3
189.1000
NQPX
July 2. 2024
102
189.5286
BYXX
July 2. 2024
100
190.6000
CHX
July 3. 2024
700
190.3443
ARCA
July 3. 2024
600
190.6617
EDGX
July 3. 2024
5,119
190.6226
INET
July 3. 2024
7,005
190.8735
XDOT
July 3. 2024
181
190.8300
NQPX
July 3. 2024
1,481
190.8597
MEMX
July 3. 2024
1,014
190.5775
BATS
July 3. 2024
100
190.6400
EPRL
July 5. 2024
7,638
190.2256
XDOT
July 5. 2024
1,975
190.1451
ARCA
July 5. 2024
306
189.8864
MEMX
July 5. 2024
3,613
190.1999
INET
July 5. 2024
992
190.1585
EDGX
July 5. 2024
200
190.0150
XPER
July 5. 2024
1,200
189.9808
BATS
July 5. 2024
210
190.2243
EPRL
July 5. 2024
94
190.5500
CHX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,634,115.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,537,067. The figure of 201,537,067 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710857078/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111