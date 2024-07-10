Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market worth $884 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $226 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $884 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The global Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market is driven by several key factors. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent environmental regulations and carbon pricing mechanisms to curb greenhouse gas emissions. These policies, such as the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and California's Cap-and-Trade Program, necessitate the validation, verification, and certification of carbon credits, ensuring that organizations meet their compliance obligations. Increasingly, corporations are adopting sustainability strategies to enhance their environmental credentials and meet stakeholder expectations. Companies are voluntarily purchasing carbon credits to offset their carbon footprints, driving demand for rigorous validation and verification processes to guarantee the credibility and impact of their investments in carbon reduction projects.

Investors are increasingly prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in their investment decisions. This trend is propelling businesses to demonstrate their commitment to reducing carbon emissions through verified carbon credits. The emphasis on ESG performance fuels the demand for robust certification standards to ensure transparency and accountability. Innovations in technology, such as blockchain, remote sensing, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of carbon credit validation and verification processes. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring and reporting, making it easier to track emissions reductions and verify the authenticity of carbon credits, thereby boosting market confidence and adoption. International agreements like the Paris Agreement have set ambitious global targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These agreements encourage countries to adopt carbon pricing mechanisms and promote the use of carbon credits as a tool for achieving national and international climate goals. This global commitment to climate action drives the need for reliable validation, verification, and certification systems to ensure the effectiveness of carbon markets.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229971770

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market"

150 - Tables

80 - Figures

280 - Pages

Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $226 million Estimated Value by 2029 $884 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% Market Size Available for 2019-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Sector, By Service Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging Carbon Markets Key Market Drivers Regulatory Policies and International Agreements

Agriculture & Forestry segment, by Sector, to hold the second largest market in carbon credit validation, verification, certification.

Agriculture and forestry occupy a prominent position in the global Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market due to their substantial carbon sequestration capabilities and the increasing adoption of sustainable practices. These sectors are pivotal in absorbing carbon dioxide through activities like reforestation, afforestation, and soil carbon enhancement in agriculture. Governments and international initiatives like REDD+ incentivize these practices, driving demand for validation and verification services. Corporations and investors also see these sectors as crucial for offsetting carbon footprints and integrating environmental goals into their strategies. Technological advancements in remote sensing and blockchain enhance the accuracy and transparency of carbon credit monitoring, further bolstering confidence in these sectors' contributions to the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229971770

North America to emerge as the second-largest Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market.

North America holds the second largest market share in the global Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market primarily due to robust regulatory frameworks promoting emissions reductions and carbon trading. The region's commitment to climate action, supported by policies like the California Cap-and-Trade Program and initiatives in Canada, stimulates demand for verification and certification services. Additionally, a mature financial market and significant corporate interest in sustainability drive the adoption of carbon credits as a tool for achieving environmental goals. North American companies and organizations actively engage in offset projects across various sectors, contributing to the region's substantial market presence in carbon credit validation and certification.

Key Market Players of Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Industry:

Key players in the global Carbon Credit Validation, Verification and Certification Market include VERRA (US), Gold Standard (Switzerland), DNV GL (Norway), TÜV SÜD (Germany), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), The ERM International Group Limited (UK), SCS Global Services (US), ACR (American Carbon Registry) (US), Climate Action Reserve (US), RINA S.p. A. (Italy), Aenor (Spain), SustainCERT (Luxembourg), Aster Global Environmental Solutions, Inc. (US), Carbon Check (India), Ancer Climate, LLC (US), Carbon trust (UK), First Environment Inc. (US), CRS (US), Cotecna (Switzerland), and Carbon credit Capital (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=229971770

Related Reports:

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market by Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market), Project Type (Avoidance/Reduction Projects, Removal/Sequestration Projects (Nature-based, Technology-based)), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market by Type (Voluntary, Regulated), System Type (Cap and Trade, Baseline and Credit), End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Energy, Petrochemical, Aviation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Carbon Footprint Management Market Component (Solutions, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, and Cloud), Organization Size (Corporates/Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, Small Businesses), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Companies and Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbon-credit-validation-verification-and-certification-market-worth-884-million-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302193141.html