Introducing Click Boarding in Microsoft Teams: Simplified Onboarding in the Hub of Work

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Click Boarding, LLC, a global and deeply configurable employee experience platform delivering modern and compliant Human Resource solutions, is thrilled to announce its unified integration with Microsoft Teams. This strategic application streamlines employee onboarding - and beyond - for new hires, hiring managers, and HR teams alike.





In today's fast-paced, complex work environment, new employees are often met with a multitude of tasks across disparate systems. Even the most resourceful employees with the best hiring managers are left confused and uneasy. Click Boarding solves this disjointed experience through the collaborative power of Microsoft Teams.

With the Click Boarding application in Teams, onboarding is simplified and enhanced, creating a cohesive and engaging experience for new hires. Meanwhile, HR teams and hiring managers are empowered with complete visibility into progress and peace of mind for foolproof transitions from candidate to employee. Embedded directly in Microsoft Teams, leveraging familiar tools and interfaces within the natural flow of work.

Our integration within the Microsoft Ecosystem represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform employee experiences. "By integrating with Microsoft Teams, we empower enterprise organizations to deliver personalized and efficient onboarding that fosters connection and productivity. That's exciting," said Mike Ehrle, CEO of Click Boarding.

Key benefits of the Click Boarding integration within Microsoft Teams include:

Unified Onboarding Hub: HR teams can orchestrate the entire onboarding process, from document management to task assignment, all within the Microsoft Teams environment. This integration minimizes context switching and enhances efficiency.

Consistent Experience: The integration ensures a consistent employee experience across the organization, regardless of location or department. This consistency promotes a unified company culture and alignment with organizational goals.

Scalable Solution: Designed to cater to organizations of all sizes, the integration supports scalability and adaptability, ensuring that large enterprises can optimize their onboarding workflows.

"We are committed to innovation and customer-centric solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's dynamic workplace environment," added Ehrle. Our unique application within Microsoft Teams reflects this commitment by offering a fluid onboarding solution that aligns with the evolving needs of modern HR teams and their new hires.

Click Boarding's dedication to enhancing employee experiences through technology-driven solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for HR professionals seeking to optimize onboarding processes and drive employee engagement and retention.

About Click Boarding, LLC

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Click Boarding, LLC is an employee experience platform providing compliant HR solutions that impact first-year employee growth and retention. With a mobile-first platform, we help enterprise organizations deliver modern, guided experiences throughout the employee journey, from preboarding to offboarding. Our technology and unparalleled expertise help Fortune 500 companies achieve a higher return on investment. For more information, visit https://www.clickboarding.com.

