Email Marketing Performance by Industry: 2024 Benchmarks by Selzy

Email remains the dominant outbound marketing channel with a 78% usage rate, and industry-specific benchmarks reveal key trends and performance insights.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / A new study by Selzy provides a comprehensive analysis of email marketing performance across various industries. By examining over 40 billion emails sent by Selzy users between 2020 and 2024, the research uncovers trends, effectiveness, and industry-specific benchmarks that are crucial for marketers to understand.





Email Marketing Performance by Industry

The study indicates that email marketing continues to be a pivotal tool for businesses, with an increase in adoption and performance metrics across most industries. Data from the study highlights how different sectors are leveraging email marketing, and what trends are emerging as crucial for success.

Key Findings:

Dominance of Email Marketing: Email maintains its position as the leading channel for outbound marketing, with a 78% usage rate, reflecting a 15% increase over the past year.

Deliverability Rates: Average deliverability rates have improved, rising from 94.26% in 2020 to 96.43% in 2024. The Tourism & Travel and Nonprofit sectors lead with rates exceeding 98%.

Bounce Rates: The overall average bounce rate was 1.98%, with the Marketing, E-commerce, and Media & Publishing industries experiencing the highest bounce rates.

E-commerce Growth: The e-commerce industry saw the most significant improvement in deliverability rates, with a 10.28% increase, alongside a 0.7% reduction in bounce rates.

Open Rates Trends: Despite a slight decline in total open rates (-8.6%) since 2020, there has been a notable increase (17.8%) between 2021 and 2023. Media & Publishing observed a substantial growth of 60.8% following a dip in 2021.

Unsubscribe Rates: In 2023, unsubscribe rates significantly decreased in the Education and Marketing sectors by 35% and 35.7%, respectively.

Spam Rates: The overall spam rate saw a notable reduction of 44.4% in 2023 compared to 2020, indicating improved email practices across industries.

Methodology

The research analyzed over 40 billion marketing emails sent by Selzy users from 2020 to 2024. Industry averages from different sources were also reviewed, focusing on sectors where Selzy has sufficient data to make reliable conclusions. The study evaluated email performance trends over the 2020-2024 period, providing a thorough understanding of how email marketing has evolved.

To present a comprehensive picture of email performance across different industries, public data from 2023 and Selzy's data from 2020 to 2024 were utilized. The analysis included industry and business reports, along with research from respected sources like Statista, Litmus, Accenture, Grand View Research, and academic journals. This combination of data and expert insights offers valuable recommendations for improving email marketing strategies across various industries.

It is important to note that these are average metrics. The success of an email campaign can vary significantly based on factors such as domain reputation, quality of contact lists, and email content.

