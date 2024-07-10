GHR Healthcare and Opus Match have partnered to create GHR Live!, a revolutionary first of its kind staffing mobile app for healthcare professionals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Opus Match is proud to announce its strategic partnership with GHR Healthcare, a leading healthcare staffing agency. This collaboration marks a significant step towards streamlining the candidate experience when working with a staffing agency and incorporating advanced technology into the healthcare staffing space.

GHR Live! Press Release

Title: GHR Healthcare and Opus Match Launch Revolutionary Mobile App. To the left: Phone with GHR Live! homepage Bottom right: bubble with Opus Match and GHR Healthcare logos





Opus Match's state-of-the-art AI platform specializes in identifying and matching healthcare professionals with precision and efficiency. By joining forces with GHR Healthcare, Opus Match aims to optimize the recruitment process, ensuring healthcare facilities nationwide receive top-tier candidates with efficiency and accuracy.

"This partnership with GHR Healthcare is a testament to our commitment to transforming healthcare recruitment," said Michael Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder at Opus Match. "Our match-driven platform will empower GHR Healthcare to enhance their staffing operations, delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations."

Through this alliance, Opus Match will integrate its AI-matching technology across GHR Healthcare's extensive network. This integration aims to streamline the placement of skilled professionals across all healthcare disciplines, including nursing, allied health, revenue cycle management, and more. This will be facilitated through both mobile apps and talent portals that are bi-directionally synced. Thanks to this partnership, GHR Healthcare will have one of the industry's first candidate mobile apps that allows for both travel and local assignments, as well as per diem staffing opportunities. We overcame significant technical complexities in this project to deliver a truly innovative product to the healthcare staffing industry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Opus Match to elevate our tech stack and further our path of innovation at GHR," said Bill Halnon, CIO of GHR Healthcare. "Opus Match's mobile app and AI job matching will enable us to further our mission of connecting healthcare facilities with exceptional talent efficiently and effectively."

Together, Opus Match and GHR Healthcare are poised to set new benchmarks in healthcare staffing. Combining cutting-edge mobile app and matching technology with unparalleled industry expertise to drive innovation and deliver superior staffing solutions.

For more information about Opus Match and GHR Healthcare, please check out each website.

Contact Information

Aidan Duclos

Marketing Manager, Opus Match

aidan@opusmatch.ai

(813) 601-9878

SOURCE: Opus Match

View the original press release on newswire.com.