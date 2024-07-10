Key Points

The Men's first team won the FA Cup final on 25 May and finished the 2023/24 season in eighth position; for the 2024/25 season the club has qualified for the UEFA Europa League

The Women's team won the FA Cup final on 12 May and finished the 2023/24 Women's Super League season in fifth position

The Under 18 Men's team won the Premier League North title and the U18 Premier League Cup, while the Academy celebrated its 250 th graduate to debut in the men's first team

On 1 July, Dan Ashworth joined the club as Sporting Director and on 4 July, the club extended Erik ten Hag's contract through June 2026

Club continues to achieve record-breaking attendance and Matchday revenues, as well as record global memberships with 433K memberships sold for the 2023/24 season

For the upcoming 2024/25 season, the Club has raised general admission season ticket prices by 5%; season ticket and Executive Club memberships sold out in record time and with the second-lowest ever churn rate of less than 4%

Club achieved record-breaking sales of the Adidas Stone Roses range, with the biggest ever launch day for non-kit product; new e-commerce platform launch with SCAYLE remains on plan for September; the new 2024/25 Home kit featuring new front-of-shirt sponsor, Snapdragon, launched on 1 July

On 3 July, the Club announced it would be commencing a proposed redundancy program, which will involve a formal legal consultation process and may reduce headcount by approximately 250 jobs

Planned summer maintenance projects include the expansion of rail seating, catering kiosk refurbishments, and hospitality suite upgrades, in addition to major improvements to the main building at the Carrington Training Complex

For fiscal 2024, the Company now expects approximate full year revenues of a record £660 million, in line with the previous guidance range of £635 million to £665 million; adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2024 is expected to be approximately £140 million, in line with previously provided guidance range of £125 million to £150 million

Manchester United Plc(NYSE: MANU):

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the Company is revising its previously provided revenue guidance to an expected record of approximately £660 million, in line with the previously provided range of £635 million to £665 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year is now expected to be approximately £140 million for fiscal 2024, in line with previous guidance range of £125 million to £150 million.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2023/24 season 7 13 9 9 38 2022/23 season 6 10 10 12 38 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38

Key Financials (unaudited) million (except loss per share) Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Commercial revenue 69.6 69.4 0.3 231.7 235.5 (1.6 Broadcasting revenue 37.5 50.7 (26.0 183.3 144.5 26.9 Matchday revenue 29.6 49.9 (40.7 104.5 101.1 3.4 Total revenue 136.7 170.0 (19.6 519.5 481.1 8.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 13.7 39.7 (65.5 128.3 111.7 14.9 Operating loss (66.2 (4.7 (1,308.5 (36.9 (10.9 (238.5 Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (71.4 (5.6 (1,175.0 (76.9 (25.8 (198.1 Basic loss per share (pence) (43.12 (3.40 (1,151.5 (46.87 (15.80 (196.6 Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (40.6 (12.1 (235.5 (29.9 (32.1 6.9 Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (24.47 (7.41 (230.2 (18.22 (19.66 7.3 Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency)(2) 650.0 650.0 0.0 650.0 650.0 0.0 (1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 31 March 2024 was £140.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £143.0 million.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £69.6 million, an increase of £0.2 million, or 0.3%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £40.7 million, a decrease of £0.3 million, or 0.7%, over the prior year quarter.

revenue was £40.7 million, a decrease of £0.3 million, or 0.7%, over the prior year quarter. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £28.9 million, an increase of £0.5 million, or 1.8%, over the prior year quarter, due to the extension of our agreement with adidas, partially offset by lower Megastore sales resulting from fewer matches being played at Old Trafford in the quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £37.5 million, a decrease of £13.2 million, or 26.0%, over the prior year quarter, due to the men's first team playing in fewer matches in the quarter, in both continental and domestic competitions.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £29.6 million, a decrease of £20.3 million, or 40.7%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing 9 fewer home matches in the current year quarter, compared to the prior year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £203.7 million, an increase of £27.0 million, or 15.3%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £91.2 million, an increase of £6.2 million, or 7.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £31.8 million, a decrease of £13.5 million, or 29.8%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to decreased matchday costs associated with playing 9 fewer games in the quarter, compared to the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £4.1 million, compared to £3.5 million in the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £46.3 million, an increase of £3.4 million, or 7.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2024 was £448.0 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £30.3 million. This comprises of costs incurred in relation to the sale of 27.7% of the Group's voting rights to Trawlers Limited, an entity wholly owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. This follows approval of the deal by the Football Association and the Premier League in the quarter. Exceptional items in the prior year quarter were £nil.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.8 million, compared to a profit of £1.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £17.3 million, compared to £1.0 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by an unfavourable swing in foreign exchange rates in the current quarter (loss on re-translation of £2.6 million), compared to a favourable swing in foreign exchange rates in the prior year quarter (gain on re-translation of £13.0 million).

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £12.1 million, compared to a credit of £0.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £4.2 million in the quarter to 31 March 2024, compared to an increase of £42.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £15.1 million, compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £54.1 million. This is primarily due to a reduction in broadcasting income as a result of 9 fewer home matches being played in the quarter, compared to the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £3.1 million, an increase of £0.3 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £15.8 million, an increase of £7.0 million over the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £38.4 million, compared to a net cash outflow of £0.2 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to £158.5 million of proceeds from the issue of shares as part of the transaction agreement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, partially offset by a £120.0 million repayment of our revolving facilities.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 31 March 2024 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 31 March 2023. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.2369 at 31 March 2023 to 1.2632 at 31 March 2024, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £511.3 million, compared to £521.5 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 31 March 2024 were £143.0 million compared to £203.7 million at 31 March 2023.

As of 31 March 2024, cash and cash equivalents were £67.0 million compared to £73.7 million at the prior year quarter. This movement is detailed further in the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 of this release.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year football heritage we have won 69 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss for the period before depreciation, amortization, exceptional items, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)

Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives and foreign currency options, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 21%; 2023: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2023: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 50.9 40.8 44.6 49.0 Broadcasting of total revenue 27.4 29.8 35.3 30.0 Matchday of total revenue 21.7 29.4 20.1 21.0 2023/24

Season 2022/23

Season 2023/24

Season 2022/23

Season Home Matches Played PL 4 6 14 13 UEFA competitions 2 3 5 Domestic Cups 1 6 3 8 Away Matches Played PL 5 4 15 13 UEFA competitions 2 3 5 Domestic Cups 3 2 3 2 Other Employees at period end 1,144 1,243 1,144 1,243 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 66.7 50.0 53.2 50.8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from contracts with customers 136,693 170,048 519,545 481,070 Operating expenses (203,732 (176,675 (587,155 (507,959 Profit on disposal of intangible assets 790 1,949 30,670 15,969 Operating loss (66,249 (4,678 (36,940 (10,920 Finance costs (18,377 (14,657 (53,720 (30,777 Finance income 1,057 13,656 1,506 10,903 Net finance costs (17,320 (1,001 (52,214 (19,874 Loss before income tax (83,569 (5,679 (89,154 (30,794 Income tax credit 12,069 132 12,271 5,037 Loss for the period (71,500 (5,547 (76,883 (25,757 Basic earnings per share: Basic loss per share (pence) (43.12 (3.40 (46.87 (15.80 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic loss per share (thousands) 165,823 163,062 164,040 163,062 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (43.12 (3.40 (46.87 (15.80 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 165,823 163,062 164,040 163,062 (1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2024 and the three months and nine months ended 31 March 2023, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March

2024 30 June

2023 31 March

2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 254,908 253,282 242,730 Right-of-use assets 7,913 8,760 2,952 Investment properties 19,783 19,993 20,063 Intangible assets 877,283 812,382 843,307 Deferred tax assets 11,010 Trade receivables 24,694 22,303 21,485 Derivative financial instruments 667 7,492 15,102 1,196,258 1,124,212 1,145,639 Current assets Inventories 3,757 3,165 2,645 Prepayments 17,235 16,487 16,595 Contract assets accrued revenue 53,887 43,332 62,873 Trade receivables 37,673 31,167 60,321 Other receivables 1,835 9,928 2,031 Income tax receivable 5,317 4,410 Derivative financial instruments 1,539 8,317 5,894 Cash and cash equivalents 66,994 76,019 73,733 182,920 193,732 228,502 Total assets 1,379,178 1,317,944 1,374,141

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March

2024 30 June

2023 31 March

2023 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 55 53 53 Share premium 227,361 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (308 4,002 1,993 Accumulated losses (271,628 (196,652 (194,085 183,205 103,950 104,508 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 3,304 1,939 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 6,834 6,659 3,842 Trade and other payables 188,581 161,141 155,903 Borrowings 511,296 507,335 521,482 Lease liabilities 7,603 7,844 2,367 Derivative financial instruments 3,648 748 1,303 Provisions 93 91 717,962 687,124 686,927 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 102,643 169,624 130,081 Trade and other payables 218,042 236,472 235,508 Income tax liabilities 851 Borrowings 142,960 105,961 203,665 Lease liabilities 730 1,036 792 Derivative financial instruments 1,830 931 48 Provisions 10,955 12,846 12,612 478,011 526,870 582,706 Total equity and liabilities 1,379,178 1,317,944 1,374,141

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental Note 4) (2,584 65,208 (14,725 12,194 Interest paid (13,082 (11,054 (31,838 (25,277 Interest received 281 130 853 207 Tax refunded/(paid) 268 (220 5,524 (612 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (15,117 54,064 (40,186 (13,488 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (3,109 (2,717 (14,949 (9,816 Payments for intangible assets (18,453 (14,824 (186,395 (144,716 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 2,684 6,098 36,266 19,831 Net cash outflow from investing activities (18,878 (11,443 (165,078 (134,701 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 158,542 158,542 Proceeds from borrowings 160,000 100,000 Repayment of borrowings (120,000 (120,000 Principal elements of lease payments (180 (153 (680 (1,602 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 38,362 (153 197,862 98,398 Effects of exchange rate movements on cash and cash equivalents (182 220 (1,623 2,301 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,185 42,688 (9,025 (47,490 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 62,809 31,045 76,019 121,223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 66,994 73,733 66,994 73,733

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 Loss for the period (71,500 (5,547 (76,883 (25,757 Adjustments: Income tax credit (12,069 (132 (12,271 (5,037 Net finance costs 17,320 1,001 52,214 19,874 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (790 (1,949 (30,670 (15,969 Exceptional items 30,340 39,935 Amortization 46,262 42,922 143,602 128,032 Depreciation 4,144 3,467 12,399 10,554 Adjusted EBITDA 13,707 39,762 128,326 111,697

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 Loss for the period (71,500 (5,547 (76,883 (25,757 Exceptional items 30,340 39,935 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 2,641 (12,997 3,062 (10,294 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (777 3,390 8,332 498 Income tax credit (12,069 (132 (12,271 (5,037 Adjusted loss before income tax (51,365 (15,286 (37,825 (40,590 Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2023: 21%)) 10,787 3,210 7,943 8,524 Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss) (40,578 (12,076 (29,882 (32,066 Adjusted basic loss per share: Adjusted loss per share (pence) (24.47 (7.41 (18.22 (19.66 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic loss per share (thousands) 165,823 163,062 164,040 163,062 Adjusted diluted loss per share: Adjusted diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (24.47 (7.41 (18.22 (19.66 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 165,823 163,062 164,040 163,062 (1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2024 and the three and nine months ended 31 March 2023, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 2024

£'000 2023

£'000 Loss for the period (71,500 (5,547 (76,883 (25,757 Income tax credit (12,069 (132 (12,271 (5,037 Loss before income tax (83,569 (5,679 (89,154 (30,794 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,144 3,467 12,399 10,554 Amortization 46,262 42,922 143,602 128,032 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (790 (1,949 (30,670 (15,969 Net finance costs 17,320 1,001 52,214 19,874 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 431 559 1,907 1,714 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities 411 980 888 4,947 Reclassified from hedging reserve 2 284 (246 Changes in working capital: Inventories 267 627 (592 (445 Prepayments 9,522 9,304 (1,311 (1,624 Contract assets accrued revenue 7,932 (9,368 (10,555 (26,634 Trade receivables 41,849 51,766 (2,506 3,679 Other receivables 230 395 8,093 (462 Contract liabilities deferred revenue (48,225 (33,905 (66,806 (48,621 Trade and other payables 1,980 5,104 (29,859 (31,870 Provisions (350 (300 (2,375 59 Cash (used in)/generated from operations (2,584 65,208 (14,725 12,194

