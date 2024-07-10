Vivolta B.V., a world-leading contract development and manufacturing company specializing in electrospinning solutions for the medical industry, announces the appointment of Mr. Didier Deltort to its Supervisory Board of Directors.

Mr. Deltort is currently a Senior Advisor at several Venture Capital and Private Equity firms, with over 30 years of experience in leading healthcare technology innovations and businesses globally. He brings significant expertise to Vivolta based on an impressive career including senior leadership roles at GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet, and HP Inc.

During his 14 years at GE Healthcare, Mr. Deltort held senior positions across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Monitoring Solutions and Managing Director of GE Healthcare Finland. He has extensive experience in diagnostic imaging product segments and patient monitoring solutions for acute care settings. As EMEA President at Zimmer Biomet, he oversaw the marketing, sales, and distribution of its comprehensive orthopedics, spine and dental product ranges as well as robotic surgery solutions. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Healthcare Solutions and Partnerships at Boston Scientific. Most recently, Mr. Deltort was the Global President of HP Inc.'s Personalization 3D Printing division.

Mr. Deltort holds a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France.

Rudy Mareel, Chairman of Vivolta's Supervisory Board, commented:

"Didier's extensive experience in medical devices and technology will be invaluable to Vivolta's acceleration, as we continue to co-develop and manufacture electrospun medical products with our Medtech partners. We welcome Didier to the Board and look forward to benefiting from his insights and contributions."

Didier Deltort, Vivolta's newly appointed Supervisory Board Member, added:

"Having spent many years working on innovative healthcare technologies, I recognize the transformative potential of Vivolta's unique medical electrospinning solutions, particularly their fully automated MediSpin production platform. This integrated approach could revolutionize numerous textile-based and regenerative applications in the Medtech industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with Vivolta's Management and Board to achieve significant clinical and commercial milestones."

About VIVOLTA:

Vivolta B.V. specializes in the development and manufacturing of electrospinning solutions for the medical industry, providing innovative technologies to enhance the development of medical devices.

Using its proprietary, fully automated MediSpin production platform, VIVOLTA supports its clients in realizing electrospun medical solutions that guide the body to heal itself. VIVOLTA's solutions are applicable to a broad array of high-value therapeutic areas with unmet clinical need, such as cardiovascular implants, soft tissue repair, orthopaedic sports medicine, and drug delivery.

The Company, formerly IME Medical Electrospinning, is a pioneer and global leader in the electrospinning sector, having contributed significantly to the first ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for fiber-based medical scaffolds (F3519-21), published in 2021.

For more information about the Company, please visit the website: vivolta.com

