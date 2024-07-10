Ensuring International Data Privacy Standards

Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a premier global private capital fund administrator, is excited to announce that it is officially a certified organization under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, maintained by the International Trade Administration within the United States Department of Commerce. Gen II's active participation in the Data Privacy Framework program demonstrates to clients and their investors, vendors, and employees that Gen II has robust mechanisms for securely transferring personal data to the United States from the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Switzerland. This commitment ensures data protection that aligns with strict EU, UK and Swiss legal standards in addition to our existing alignment with applicable US federal and state privacy laws and regulations.

The EU-US Data Privacy Framework, as well as the UK Extension and the Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework were developed to facilitate transatlantic commerce by providing clear guidelines for data transfer, ensuring that personal data from the EU, UK, and Switzerland can be securely transferred to the United States in compliance with strict privacy laws. By earning these certifications, Gen II maintains regulatory compliance, streamlines data transfer processes, and enhances reliable and responsible data privacy and protection.

"As CEO of Gen II, I can say that our participation in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, the UK Extension, and the Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework is a critical and differentiated qualification as a leading international private capital fund administrator. These certifications are not just badges of compliance; they are a testament to our commitment to data security. In an increasingly digital world, safeguarding personal data is paramount. By adhering to these rigorous standards, we ensure that our clients and their investors, vendors, and employees can trust us with their most sensitive information, reinforcing our reputation as a leader in data protection and privacy," said Steven Millner, Chief Executive Officer, Gen II.

About Gen II

Gen II, a leading international fund administration provider, is exclusively dedicated to serving private capital asset managers and investors, with offices in North America and throughout Europe. Since its inception in 2009, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, overseeing more than $1 trillion of private fund capital. Gen II is committed to offering private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. With the recent expansion into European markets, Gen II is poised to bring its expertise and innovative solutions to a broader audience of asset managers and investors worldwide. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.

