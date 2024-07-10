Altair Engineering Releases Altair Engineering® HyperWorks® 2024

Latest enhancements solidify platform's status as the market's world-class environment for AI-powered simulation-driven innovation

TROY, Mich., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced the release of Altair® HyperWorks® 2024, the market's leading platform for design and simulation. The latest release delivers significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering and business, mechanical and electronics systems design, and simulation-driven design and optimization.

"Altair HyperWorks 2024 is the only platform offering a unified, modern user experience across any geometry, physics, and complexity and at every stage of the product development life cycle from design to in-service," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "With AI-embedded workflows, game-changing photorealistic graphics, and a unified back-end data system, Altair HyperWorks is the foundation upon which many of the world's most innovative digital engineering practices are being built."

AI-Powered Engineering and Business

Providing the data backbone essential for AI enterprises, Altair HyperWorks 2024 unleashes AI across every step of the product life cycle. Seamlessly embedded AI in design and simulation tools accelerates exploration, while engineer-friendly, HPC-fueled workflows augment the human-AI relationship. Altair HyperWorks 2024 deepens these capabilities, enhancing processes from design to in-service operations, giving users the ability to:

Accelerate design exploration and iteration with generative design capabilities in Altair® HyperMesh®.

Conduct effortless thermal analysis in Altair® SimLab® through 'what-if' studies using real-world data from Altair® physicsAI models to make design of experiments (DOE) more efficient.

Rapidly predict behavior with generative design in Altair® Inspire to maximize efficiency in both design and manufacturing while ensuring top performance.

Focus more on innovation, benefiting from dramatically faster training times and enhanced AI-powered capabilities. Engineers can train physicsAI models with a single click on Altair Drive utilizing the scalable HPC and cloud resources of Altair One®. This eliminates infrastructure barriers and accelerates design exploration with advances in AI accessibility.

Leading the Engineering User Experience

Altair HyperWorks 2024 brings forth a paradigm shift in engineering. Through an AI-powered, modern experience, productivity is enhanced by intuitive workflows, efficient design environments, game-changing photorealistic graphics for better visualization, and a unified back-end data model. With support for Python and C++, Altair HyperWorks ensures seamless integration with more than 250 CAD systems, solvers, and file formats, removing interoperability bottlenecks while empowering engineers with extensive scripting capabilities to customize the platform and automate repetitive tasks.

One Source of Truth: Digital Engineering

Altair integrates digital twins and digital threads to create a digital engineering ecosystem, providing one source of truth that ensures engineers have access to the most accurate real-time data and models. The latest updates to Altair® Twin Activate® enhance models' accuracy and clarity and include customization and integration improvements that expedite the transition from concept to reality.

Additionally, Altair® Material Data Center augments the design process by offering more than 72,000 high-fidelity, CAE-ready material datasets, empowering alternative material exploration throughout the product development life cycle with one traceable digital thread.

Mechanical and Electronic System Design

Altair HyperWorks 2024 focuses on elevating design fidelity and streamlining engineering workflows with robust integration and automation capabilities. It includes:

Enhanced productivity with Python API in HyperMesh, empowering engineers to automate routine tasks, tailor their CAE environment with custom plugins, integrate with other tools, and access a vast support network through the Python community.

Accelerated electronics system design perfection from the start with SimLab. Through the Ultra Librarian integration, users get faster, more accurate 3D printed circuit board (PCB) modeling. Users can predict and enhance PCB lifespan with fatigue life simulations, analyze electric motors using advanced multiphysics analysis, and simulate diverse materials to understand fluid flow dynamics.

Meshless ECAD simulation with Altair SimSolid®, transforming mechanical and electronics systems into smart, connected realities, from requirements to embedded systems, with new solver capabilities for multi-disciplinary electronics. It empowers users to seamlessly transition from ECAD to simulation, optimizing the analysis of complex PCB and integrated circuit (IC) models without the need for traditional meshing or design simplifications.

Simulation-Driven Design and Optimization

As the most comprehensive simulation-driven design solution for design, performance analysis, and manufacturability, Inspire reinforces its market-leading position. Starting with a sketch, users can build or edit geometries with parametric B-Rep solids, polyNURBS, facets, and implicit modeling. It features analysis tools for structural, fluid dynamics, and motion studies, complemented by designer-friendly computational physics for detailed analysis across various manufacturing processes. Inspire also integrates powerful technologies like generative design, meshless simulation, and physicsAI for rapid behavior prediction, maximizing design and manufacturing efficiency while ensuring top performance.

To learn more about Altair HyperWorks 2024, visit https://altair.com/hyperworks-2024. To view presentations from this year's ATCx AI for Engineers virtual event, visit https://events.altair.com/atcx-ai-for-engineers-2024/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

