Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its CPG brand, LumberHeads Popcorn ("LumberHeads"), a gluten, dairy, and peanut free popcorn, has released a new flavour while expanding its retail distribution through new retail locations.

"We are pleased to expand our CPG line with the addition of a deliciously savory White Cheddar from LumberHeads. Our new flavour is rich and cheesy but also gluten-free, peanut-free, and dairy-free. Perfect for those with dietary restrictions or simply looking for a healthier, cleaner snack option. Our allergen-friendly White Cheddar Popcorn offers a guilt-free indulgence without compromising on taste. Our new flavour is now available in stores, and we look forward to expanding our network of retailers and increasing the overall number of locations."

"Growing our brands organically is a principal driver of growth at Happy Belly," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, we continue to see steady and predictable growth with LumberHeads. It has been a satisfying first half of 2024 as we continue to see the results of being a sales-driven organization within our CPG vertical. We continue to scale and operationalize our brands through our shared services model to accelerate product development, market growth, and product launches. We are confident that we will continue to grow distribution and sales as we enter the second half of 2024. We will continue to push forward while continuing to drive business results and creating incremental value for our shareholders."

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Shawn Moniz

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

