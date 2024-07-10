Anker has developed a new all-in-one home storage solution with up to 30 kWh of capacity, available in single-phase and three-phase configurations. Chinese electronics manufacturer Anker has launched a new all-in-one home storage solution. The Anker Solix X1 system comes in either single-phase or three-phase configurations and has a storage capacity of up to 30 kWh. "It integrates a power module, battery module, solar Inverter and energy management system," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "With its slender 15-centimeter profile, presents a striking contrast to the bulky appearance of ...

