Transformational Nonprofit Leader Launches Data For The Better to Revolutionize Fundraising for Nonprofits

The Organization's Mission is to Help Nonprofits Achieve Greater Impact Through Increased Revenue

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Carl Cricco, former CEO of K9s For Warriors, announced today the launch of his new venture, Data For The Better. With a mission to empower organizations dedicated to positive change by providing transformational market research and insights, Data For The Better aims to optimize fundraising efforts and revenue streams for nonprofits and museums nationwide.





Drawing on his extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and a proven methodology to boost fundraising, Cricco brings a wealth of expertise to Data For The Better. As the former Senior Vice President of Marketing at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, he led 90% of operational revenues and helped the organization achieve a record number of museum visitors in 2017 at 3 million. His leadership continued at K9s For Warriors, where he served first as the Chief Marketing & Development Officer and then as Chief Executive Officer. In his inaugural year at K9s For Warriors, Cricco increased fundraising by 70% and doubled fundraising revenues from $13 million to $26 million in just 3 years. This was made possible by using a data-driven methodology that is now available to other nonprofits and museums through Data For The Better.

Originally founded as Attract Research in 2018, Carl Cricco is relaunching the organization as Data For The Better with a sole focus on revenue generation for organizations making the world a better place. Offering a proven process to increase nonprofit donations and museum attendance, Data For The Better empowers nonprofits financially to advance their missions.

Cricco's journey to establishing Data For The Better was fueled by his passion for nonprofits and their ability to drive meaningful change. With a track record of achieving unprecedented success in revenue generation, he is dedicated to helping nonprofits maximize their impact and achieve their goals.

"I am thrilled to launch Data For The Better and continue my mission of supporting organizations committed to making a positive impact on the world," said Carl Cricco, Founder of Data For The Better. "Through our unique research-driven approach to revenue generation, we empower nonprofits to unlock their full potential and create a more sustainable, harmonious, and prosperous world at the same time."

Data For The Better offers a range of market research and consulting services for both nonprofits and museums, including an extensive revenue growth program, to help organizations thrive in today's competitive landscape. With a focus on driving tangible results and maximizing mission impact, Data For The Better is poised to transform fundraising for nonprofits nationwide.

