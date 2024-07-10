Allied Universal Hosting Hiring Event to Fill 300 Event Staff Positions for Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 /

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling 300 event staff positions responsible for collecting tickets; welcoming and ushering guests; directing foot traffic, ensuring the cleanliness, operational efficiency and maintenance of designated areas; and providing superior customer service. Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

No experience necessary

Competitive, weekly pay

$16/hour

Part time

Paid training

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

WHEN: 7/12/2024 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. 7/13/2024 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. WHERE: 1 Arrowhead Dr. Kansas City, MO 64129 Please park in lot E at the South end of the stadium. Walk upstairs and enter Glass Tower entrance doors to the press box. REQUIREMENTS: 18 years or older

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Background investigation

Drug screen

Driving Record Check

Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion

Must be able to work overtime

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Ability to successfully interact with all levels of an organization and, with clients while functioning as a team player Apply online today : https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1238177/event-staff-usher-at-arrowhead-stadium/job?mode=view

QUOTE: "Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

