
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2024 14:02 Uhr
93 Leser



Allied Universal Hosting Hiring Event to Fill 300 Event Staff Positions for Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 /

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling 300 event staff positions responsible for collecting tickets; welcoming and ushering guests; directing foot traffic, ensuring the cleanliness, operational efficiency and maintenance of designated areas; and providing superior customer service.

  • Veterans encouraged to apply

  • Flexible schedules

  • No experience necessary

  • Competitive, weekly pay

  • $16/hour

  • Part time

  • Paid training

  • Potential career paths to management

  • Promote from within culture

WHEN: 7/12/2024

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

7/13/2024

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1 Arrowhead Dr. Kansas City, MO 64129

Please park in lot E at the South end of the stadium. Walk upstairs and enter Glass Tower entrance doors to the press box.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 18 years or older

  • High school diploma (or equivalent)

  • Background investigation

  • Drug screen

  • Driving Record Check

  • Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion

  • Must be able to work overtime

  • Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

  • Ability to successfully interact with all levels of an organization and, with clients while functioning as a team player

Apply online today:

https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1238177/event-staff-usher-at-arrowhead-stadium/job?mode=view

QUOTE: "Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

A person talking on a walkie talkie Description automatically generated

A flyer for a football game Description automatically generated

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Public Relations - North America
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
