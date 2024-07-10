CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Launches New Line of Kava & Kratom Shots

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc. a leader in the CBD industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Kava & Kratom shots. Designed to provide a natural boost of energy and relaxation, these shots are the latest addition to the company's innovative product lineup.

Product Highlights:

Natural Ingredients : Our Kava & Kratom shots are crafted using the highest quality natural ingredients, ensuring a safe and effective experience.

Convenient & Portable : Packaged in a sleek, portable bottle, these shots are perfect for on-the-go use, making it easy to enjoy their benefits anytime, anywhere.

Balanced Formulation : The carefully balanced blend of Kava and Kratom provides a harmonious mix of relaxation and energy, helping you stay focused and calm throughout the day.

Great Taste: Available in a delicious apple flavor, our shots are as enjoyable to drink as they are effective.

About Kava & Kratom: Kava and Kratom are two powerful botanicals known for their unique properties. Kava, traditionally used in Pacific Island cultures, is renowned for its calming effects, while Kratom, native to Southeast Asia, is celebrated for its stimulating and pain-relieving properties. Together, they offer a synergistic effect that supports both mental and physical well-being.

Why Choose CBD Vault's Kava & Kratom Shots?

Quality Assurance : Our products are made with premium, lab-tested ingredients to ensure consistency and safety.

Innovative Formulation : Developed by experts in the field, our shots deliver optimal benefits without any unwanted side effects.

Commitment to Wellness: At the CBD Vault, we are dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through natural solutions.

Availability: The new Kava & Kratom shots will be available for purchase immediately on our website. Customers can also take advantage of our special launch promotion, offering a 10% discount on all orders placed within the first month.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

