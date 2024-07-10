Shawne Merriman Joins Big Idea, Inc. - It's Lights Out for Traditional IP Management

3x All-Pro NFL Linebacker and Serial Entrepreneur Shawne 'Lights Out' Merriman Joins Forces With Big Idea to Pioneer New IP Management Solutions Built for the Creators of Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Big Idea, Inc. is thrilled to announce the addition of Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman to our team. As we continue to innovate and lead in the field of intellectual property (IP) management, Shawne's expertise and visionary approach will be instrumental in driving our mission forward.

Shawne Merriman

About Shawne Merriman

Shawne Merriman has been a trailblazer in intellectual property from the outset of his illustrious career. Known for his "Lights Out" persona, Shawne has successfully transformed this trademark into a powerful brand that transcends his athletic achievements. As the founding CEO of the Lights Out brand, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skill.

Shawne's career spans multiple roles, including an analyst for Major Sports networks and a former All-Pro Linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. As for his entrepreneurial ventures, Shawne has launched Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, a premier mixed martial arts organization, and Lights Out Sports, a free ad-supported sports streaming service.

The Partnership

CEO Nathan Hecker and Shawne Merriman met earlier this year at CES 2024, where Big Idea, Inc. was invited to exhibit in the Eureka Park showcase. Shawne immediately resonated with Big Idea's vision for the future of IP management. Together they understand that traditional IP assets need to be interoperable with emerging technologies such as Gen-AI, VR/AR, and Blockchain, as well as the need to manage new types of emerging IP. He is enthusiastic about leveraging Big Idea's platform to advance his own brand and explore new monetization opportunities for his IP, which has already brought tremendous value to him.

Shawne's experience in brand protection and IP management is of significant value to Big Idea. His involvement underscores our commitment to leading the charge in the future of IP management, positioning ourselves at the forefront of the industry and tackling new challenging issues like Rights to Publicity in the digital space, or what Big Idea refers to as Digital Likeness Rights.

