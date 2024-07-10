Pioneers in Their Respective Fields Join Forces to Establish an Unprecedented Customer Data Operating System

BlueConic, a leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced the acquisition of Jebbit, a leading first-party data-capture and experience-creation software for marketers. This strategic combination results in the creation of the industry's first-ever Operating System for Customer Data.

"We are thrilled to band together with Jebbit, enhancing our capacity to serve our dedicated marketers and strategists," said Cory Munchbach, CEO of BlueConic. "Together, we're combining our strengths to offer an unmatched range of capabilities that empower our customers to glean deeper insights, take decisive actions, and accelerate growth. With our platforms, marketers are able to unlock the potential of their data."

With Jebbit, marketers are able to gather their own first-party data through a variety of interactive tools such as custom quizzes, surveys, and lookbooks, all facilitated by Jebbit's no-code, AI-fueled experience creator interface. This data, when merged with the extensive enterprise data housed in the BlueConic CDP, will provide customer insights unparalleled by any other suite. These comprehensive profiles can then be anonymized in the BlueConic Clean Room for further segmentation or activation across channels with partners.

"Our mission at Jebbit has always been to make digital experiences assumption-free by directly engaging people about their interests, motivations, and preferences in an enjoyable, engaging, and value-driven way," said Tom Coburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Jebbit. "Every marketer strives to understand the multi-dimensional nature of their customer. With the power of BlueConic and Jebbit, users will be able to leverage diverse types of data and redefine the concept of a customer profile."

Together, BlueConic and Jebbit will serve an expanded global customer base, encompassing over 500 customers worldwide. This acquisition underscores both companies' steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in today's increasingly competitive marketing landscape, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the CDP category.

