Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 14:18 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boldyn Networks makes important progress towards ESG targets

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boldyn Networks released its 2024 Sustainability Report: Unlocking the power of an interconnected future: driving sustainable change together. The report details the important progress the company has made towards its key environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. Since it officially became Boldyn Networks in June of last year, the company has continued to integrate its extensive expertise as a leading neutral host provider to create sustainable connectivity solutions.


"At Boldyn, we're all about sustainably and responsibly creating innovative network solutions that reimagine how people live, work and play. Delivering a better planet for generations to come. Our ESG vision and targets reflect our business purpose and our progress towards five of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. And we work together with our customers who share our commitment to sustainability," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

Boldyn Networks: unlocking the power of an interconnected future

Boldyn's ESG strategy is about pursuing responsible economic growth through ethical operations; reimagining a world where everyone can thrive and succeed; connecting communities and places into the future with resilient infrastructure and services; and reimagining a sustainable future through responsible climate action. For Boldyn, connecting the world means making the future better - for everyone.

With the support of its majority investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, minority investors, and a highly committed Board, the report shows the progress of Boldyn Networks in making digital connectivity the status quo in the form of 40 ESG targets driving its actions this year.

"We've made substantial progress since we launched our first annual Sustainability report as Boldyn Networks. Our unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and environmental sustainability drives us to continue to deliver impactful connectivity solutions for communities across the globe," saidBrendan O'Reilly, Group COO of Boldyn Networks and ESG sponsor.

You can read the full press release here: https://www.boldyn.com/news/boldyn-networks-makes-important-progress-towards-esg-targets

To view Boldyn Networks' 2024 Sustainability report, visit https://www.boldyn.com/sustainability

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458191/Sust__Report_2024_pic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-makes-important-progress-towards-esg-targets-302193504.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.