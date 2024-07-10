Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
10.07.24
15:02 Uhr
91,29 Euro
-0,91
-0,99 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5491,9415:04
91,4391,9415:04
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3M Company: 3M Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Monish Patolawala to leave 3M on July 31, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE:MMM) announced today the resignation of Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31, 2024, to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Patolawala will stay on through July 31, 2024, to ensure an orderly transition.

"On behalf of all 3Mers, I thank Monish for his leadership and contributions to 3M over the past four years," said William Brown, 3M Chief Executive Officer. "We wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege to work as part of 3M's leadership team and I am proud of our accomplishments," said Mr. Patolawala. " 3M is well positioned for success and this is the right time for me to transition to a new opportunity."

3M has initiated a CFO succession process and will provide updates as appropriate.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas, and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.