Muon Unveils Latest E-Bike Innovations at Eurobike 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the renowned European e-bike brand Muon showcased its full lineup of cutting-edge smart e-bikes at Eurobike 2024. The featured models included commuter, urban-style, and lightweight gravel e-bikes. As a rapidly growing brand, Muon highlighted its expertise and innovative spirit to industry professionals and distributors alike at this premier event.

Eurobike, the world's leading bicycle trade show, annually attracts global bike traders and visitors to discuss the latest cycling and eco-mobility trends. This expo provided Muon with a platform to showcase the latest products and helped them connect and engage with the global e-bike community.

"We are thrilled to present our latest innovations at Eurobike and share our passion for sustainable mobility with industry experts and cycling enthusiasts," said the Muon team. "These innovations combine cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and high performance, and we are excited to see how they will perform in the market."

At Eurobike 2024, Muon's e-bikes garnered significant attention, attracting numerous media outlets and visitors. The Fermion, Elon, and Lepton models, in particular, received widespread acclaim.

The Fermion is a lightweight gravel e-bike designed for both urban roads and gravel paths. It features a Shimano® GRX shifting system, carbon fiber flared gravel handlebars, and an advanced gravel frame, offering a range of over 100 km on a single charge.

The Elon epitomizes power with its high-performance components. Featuring the Enviolo trekking stepless shifting, it also allows the rider to customize the power output of Muon's proprietary Kreutzer mid-drive motor. As a versatile e-bike, the Elon excels not only on city streets but on rugged mountain trails.

Inspired by the commuting needs of urban cyclists, the Lepton boasts a step-through frame and ergonomic design for optimal rider comfort. With a belt drive system and the Kreutzer mid-drive motor, it brings a new level of comfort and performance to every ride.

These models showcase Muon's exceptional technology and design in the e-bike field, offering diverse options for both urban and off-road cycling enthusiasts. They will be available for pre-order on the Muon website later this year. For more information, please visit www.muon.bike.

About Muon

Founded in 2015, Muon uniquely blends the elegant design of European-style bike frames with the adventurous spirit of outdoor culture. Their goal is to create e-bikes that are not only versatile and sporty but also comfortable and smooth to ride.

