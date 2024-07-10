RONN, Inc.: Ronn Ford Discusses Highlights From The Geneva Super Car Show

RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is pleased to share key takeaways from the recent Geneva Supercar Show, where our CEO, Ronn Ford, attended as a special VIP guest. Mr. Ford noted that this prestigious event attracts some of the world's most discerning automobile enthusiasts, including investors, business owners, VIP guests, and government dignitaries. The Geneva Supercar Show is a collaborative effort between Mr. Manjo Bairstow and globally recognized watchmaker Frank Muller.

Several significant developments emerged from the show, particularly concerning the advancement of hydrogen technology. On the first day, Mr. Ford met with the Ambassador of India to Switzerland. They had an initial discussion about Ronn, Inc.'s initiatives, including several of the recently announced Joint Ventures between Indian companies and Ronn, Inc. aimed at expanding our global footprint in both the U.S. and India. Plans are underway for more detailed discussions in the near future.

Additionally, Mr. Ford engaged in a casual yet promising conversation with officials from a renowned watch company about the feasibility of our new All Electric Hydrogen Hyper Automobile. They discussed incorporating new design elements into the Phoenix, which could inspire a special edition watch. This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to advancing hydrogen technology and promoting a cleaner future. Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) are expected to be signed this week, paving the way for more in-depth talks.

Furthermore, we learned of Hydrogen Horizons' interest in participating in any Joint Venture between India and Ronn, Inc., following the positive feedback from the Geneva Supercar Show and the growing interest in hydrogen technology.

"The significance of this event cannot be overstated. It provided a unique platform for bankers, politicians, investors, and collectors to forge relationships and develop a shared vision, all within the vibrant atmosphere of a supercar show. Several introductions and key conversations we had that we believe will be great for the advancement of the company and the growing hydrogen industry and look forward to making more announcements regarding these developments," said Ronn Ford.

RONN is a Hydrogen company at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions. While working to manufacture high-performance, environmentally responsible hydrogen electric vehicles, the Company has now added hydrogen production hub development to contribute positively to the planet.

