Date: July 18, 2024 | Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00PM ET

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar

Storage & Distribution Audits - How to Get Started and Best Practices

July 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

This is part 2 of the 3-part summer webinar series, Auditing Mastery.

In today's ever expanding supply chain, the expectations for food facilities that provide product storage and distribution services are becoming more heavily relied on and with it comes increasing regulations and expectations. Whether your facilities are on the pathway to food safety certification or already undergoing an audit, it is a continuous journey that requires a team approach. In this webinar, SCS Global Services will review the audit standards that offer S&D audits and what criteria is required from training, HACCP plan development, modern GDP practices, and how to apply industry best practices for developing and implementing management systems.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com