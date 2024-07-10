From the SEE Impact Report: Innovations That Perform

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / SEE:

Originally published in the SEE Impact Report 2022

CRYOVAC® Brand Recycle-Ready Barrier Display Films

Food packaging designed for recycling

To optimize varying recycling compatibilities throughout Europe, SEE developed CRYOVAC® brand recycle-ready barrier display films. Designed for recycling, these ultra-thin overwrap shrink films maintain product integrity and shelf life and offer a 90% plastic weight reduction compared to thick thermoforming materials. The ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)-containing films (BDF20M and BDF21) demonstrate compatibility with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) streams. These films have been internally tested for recyclability following various international protocols published by the Association of Plastics Recyclers, Plastic Recyclers Europe (RecyClass), or Institut cyclos-HTP GmbH. The degree of recyclability of the final package depends on the scope and availability of appropriate local recycling facilities.

CRYOVAC® Brand Darfresh® Systems Low-Carbon Solution

Less plastic, more functionality

CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® vacuum skin packaging systems offer advanced packaging technologies that are more cost-effective and sustainable when compared to traditional modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) systems, while also increasing consumer appeal in the retail environment. The DARFRESH® packaging process uses a specially formulated top and a multilayer semirigid thermoformable bottom film to create a vacuum skin consumer pack that fits around the product like a second skin. The finished pack reduces material consumption from downgauged top and bottom films using 25% less plastic versus standard skin packaging, along with reduced secondary packaging and plastic scrap waste up to 40% compared with standard thermoforming skin systems.

CRYOVAC® Brand OptiDure Gen 2 Barrier Bag

Less material lowers environmental impact

CRYOVAC® brand OptiDure vacuum shrink bag and shrinkable rollstock is the f irst available recycle-ready Flowvac capable material in the market designed to run on fully automated packaging systems. The lightweight solution is 20% thinner when compared to standard vacuum thermoforming packs and lowers the environmental impact by reducing excess packaging around the product. The second-generation bags deliver improved oxygen barrier versus CRYOVAC® brand OptiDure 4005 to fill the gap for fresh meat applications with a 30% increase in shelf life. The bags have also been internally tested for recyclability following various international protocols published by the Association of Plastics Recyclers, Plastic Recyclers Europe (RecyClass), and Institut cyclos-HTP GmbH.

Liquibox® VINIflow® Short Back-End Dispensing Tap

Less plastic, more functionality

The Liquibox®* VINIflow® short back-end dispensing tap has all the functionality of its predecessor-the VINIflow self-closing, top-pull tap for bag-in-box and stand-up pouch-but is designed with a shorter back end that uses 26% less plastic. The shorter back-end design is not only more sustainable, but also minimizes the risk of oxygen exposure to keep liquid products safe and extend shelf life, which is especially beneficial for preserving wine quality. The fitment can be produced in a natural color to eliminate carbon black, which may contaminate the recycling stream. *SEE acquired Liquibox in February 2023.

Liquibox® Recycle-Ready Urn-liner

Recycle-ready solution reduces environmental impact

For quick-service restaurants seeking recyclable solutions, Liquibox® developed a recycle-ready version of its patented urn-liner. Urn-liners offer improved efficiencies, as well as a reduction in bacteria growth. Urn-liners fit inside of beverage urns and utilize a tube that feeds through the urn spigot, keeping the liquid product from coming in contact with the urn or spigot when dispensing the product. The Liquibox® recycle-ready urn-liner is comprised of an all-polyethylene bag and adapter with a removable thermoplastic elastomer tube. The tube is easily separated from the urn-liner so the mono-material bag can be recycled. The urn-liners also reduce the environmental impact of beverage dispensing by eliminating the water and energy that would be needed during the urn cleaning process.

SEALED AIR® Brand TempGuard Gusset Insulated Bag

Recyclable, fiber-based solution for temperature assurance

Since its inception, SEE's original SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard insulated box liners, an all-paper construction made from fibers certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, have been a popular curbside recyclable insulation choice for meal kit providers and other customers seeking up to 48-hour protection of perishable and other temperature-sensitive items during transit. SEE's latest version of TempGuard, a gusseted bag with an expanded honeycomb paper insulation core, was developed to increase filling volume and provide a higher product-to-package ratio with a shorter pack-out time. Compared to a similarsized metallized bag, the TempGuard gusseted bag is curbside recyclable and helps avoid more than 154 metric tons of nonrecyclable plastic waste going to landfills in Australia and New Zealand. The solution earned silver place in the renewable materials category at the 2023 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards. It is currently available in Australia and New Zealand and will be sold globally in the near future.

SEALED AIR® Brand Bags Made From Ocean-Bound Plastics

Converting plastic waste into packaging without compromising performance

To contribute to a cleaner ocean environment, SEE has united with our suppliers to reuse ocean-bound plastics collected by our partners. The lowdensity polyethylene (LDPE) bag comes from abandoned plastic waste located within 50 kilometers from shore in communities and areas where waste management is nonexistent or very inefficient. To maintain packaging integrity and quality, the resins made from ocean-bound plastics are strictly selected, tested, and qualified so that the final ocean-bound plastic LDPE bag maintains the comparable performance and appearance as virgin LDPE. The ocean-bound plastic bag is comparable in strength and resilience to normal LDPE bags and complies with Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). ocean-bound plastic bags can be used for a variety of applications, including electronic devices and accessories, retail fashion, cosmetics and personal care, books and audio, and third-party logistics.

Korrvu® Digital Manufacturing Processes

Digital operation reduces material use

Using digital technology, SEE has been able to switch from the traditional die- cutting process to laser cutting for the corrugate sheets that are a primary component of SEALED AIR® brand Korrvu® retention and suspension packaging. Laser cutting removes the need for tooling and traditional wood or steel dies, which results in less material consumption. In addition, the laser process preserves the strength of the corrugate, allowing for the same performance from thinner materials, which further reduces overall material use.

Recycle-Ready Mail Lite® Cushioned Paper Mailers

Recycled-content material offers source reduction

The new generation of BUBBLE WRAP® brand Recycle-Ready Mail Lite® mailers are made with 100% recycled paper. The mailers can be recycled by easily separating the paper outer layer from the inner bubble cushioning and recycling each in their appropriate waste stream. By using recycled paper for the outer layer, we are helping to protect natural resources. The inner bubble contains a minimum of 60% recycled content, making the total recycled content a minimum of 85% by weight. The pick-pack packaging format replaces a standard corrugated carton box with four cardboard trays overwrapped with CRYOVAC® brand high-performance shrink film at just 14 microns and an easy-open tear tape. These features enable more cartons per pallet, reduce the number of trucks on the road and associated CO2 emissions, and save on shipping costs. The Mail Lite® cushioned mailers pick-pack format won in the Resource Efficiency Award category at the UK Sustainable Packaging News Awards.

Read the full SEE Impact Report 2022





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SEE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE

View the original press release on accesswire.com