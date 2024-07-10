Capitolis honored for second consecutive year for providing innovative, technology-based, and finance-related products and services

Capitolis, the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant capital markets, today announced that it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 list, presented in partnership with independent research firm Statista. This marks the second consecutive year that Capitolis has been honored by CNBC on its annual list of fintechs providing the most innovative, technology-based, and finance-related products and services.

The list took into consideration key performance indicators for more than 2,000 eligible companies. In-depth research into relevant KPIs was conducted using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, and media monitoring, according to CNBC.

"Capitolis' mission is to strengthen capital markets by reducing risk, increasing stability, unlocking capital efficiency, and adding diversified capital to the system," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "We are thrilled to be recognized on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the second consecutive year for our innovative approach to building financial technology solutions that promote the safety and stability of the financial markets."

Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. The company's financial technology platform helps safely unlock capital constraints by enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities, bringing more capital into the financial markets to increase its robustness, enhance risk management, and introduce efficiencies that make the financial system safer and more vibrant.

Last fall, Capitolis was also named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list honoring the most innovative and fastest-growing companies across North America. The company ranked No. 68 on the list.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company creating safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2023 list, ranked #68 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, and was named "Best FX Software Provider" in the 2023 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. Most recently, American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech after the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York's 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

