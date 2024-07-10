Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. and AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement

Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for July 31, 2024.



NEW YORK and ALBUQUERQUE, NM, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRNLU, KRNL, KRNLW) ("Kernel" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, and AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. ("AIRO Group Holdings"), a middle market aerospace and defense group, are pleased to announce that the proxy/registration statement on Form S-4") (File No. 333-272402) originally filed by AIRO Group, Inc. ("ParentCo") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 2, 2023, as amended (the "Registration Statement"), was declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024. The Registration Statement was filed in connection with the proposed business combination between Kernel and AIRO Group Holdings previously announced on March 6, 2023. As a result of the business combination, ParentCo will become the holding company for AIRO Group Holdings and Kernel, and ParentCo common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AIRO" and "AIROW," respectively.

Kernel has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders to seek approval and adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated March 3, 2023, by and among Kernel, AIRO Group Holdings at the other parties thereto, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Transaction"). The Extraordinary General Meeting of Kernel stockholders will be held on July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, 101 Constitution Ave. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20001 or online via https://agm.issuerdirect.com/krnl . Kernel's shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2024, are entitled to receive notice of, to vote, and have their votes counted at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Kernel's shareholders will be mailed the proxy statement and prospectus in connection with the Transaction beginning July 10, 2024. The Registration Statement containing the proxy statement and prospectus contains important information about the proposed Transaction, the Agreement and Plan of Merger, and the proposals to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Registration Statement containing the proxy statement, prospectus, and proposals to be considered is available through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.kernelspac.com .

The closing of the Transaction, which is expected to occur in early August 2024, is subject to, among other things, the approval by Kernel's shareholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the Agreement and Plan of Merger and other customary closing conditions, including approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market to list the securities of ParentCo.

About Kernel (KRNL)

Kernel Group Holdings (NASDAQ: KRNLU, KRNL, KRNLW) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the Commerce Enablement, Logistics Technologies, Marketplaces and Services space. The team is composed of seasoned executives with a unique combination of experiences in wholesale and retail, logistics, distribution, technology development and transformation. To learn more, visit: www.kernelspac.com .

About AIRO Group Holdings

AIRO Group Holdings is a privately-held mid-market aerospace and defense company with offices in the US, Canada and the EU, providing innovative, industry-leading products and services via its four synergistic divisions: Advanced Avionics, Electric Air Mobility, Uncrewed Air Systems, and Training. To learn more, visit: www.theairogroup.com

