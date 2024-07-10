Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Hanley to its Advisory Board. Mr. Hanley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, with an impressive career spanning over 15 years in the mining and capital markets sectors. Adding a well-respected sell-side mining analyst like Mr. Hanley to the Company's Advisory Board is highly strategic for Zodiac Gold as his insights will provide critical guidance in our efforts to optimize the Company's investment appeal. Mr. Hanley will be joining Renaud Adams, current CEO of IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE: IAG), and Michael Demeter, Managing Director of Fort Capital, on Zodiac Gold's Advisory Board.

Mr. Hanley is currently the CEO of Springburn Capital Inc., a private investment & advisory firm providing services to early stage, pre-listed, and small/mid-cap public companies. Prior to Springburn, Mr. Hanley held the role of Director & Mining Analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities in Toronto, where he worked from March 2017 to May 2024. Before joining LBS, Mr. Hanley was an Equity Research Analyst specializing in Mining & Mining Services at Research Capital Corp. from 2012 to 2017. His career at Research Capital also included roles as a Mining Research Associate from 2009 to 2012 and an Investment Banking Analyst in 2008.

Mr. Hanley has been consistently recognized as a leading analyst in the mining industry, earning accolades from Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, and Refinitiv. Among his numerous honors, he was notably ranked as the 3rd "Top Stock Picker (All Sectors)" in Canada in the 2017 Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards. Mr. Hanley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Hanley to our Advisory Board," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold Inc. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the mining sector will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives and growth objectives. Our goal has always been to build a best-in-class team to support our growth and marketing strategy. Ryan definitely fills that role by bringing his analytical and research approach to the company. "

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold, Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Information

