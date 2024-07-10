Ecobot Completes Strong Quarter With Major Usage Milestone and New Product Offerings

On the heels of celebrating 150,000 environmental regulatory reports generated by customers, Ecobot widens its product offerings for the environmental consulting industry.

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Ecobot, the company driving the digitization of environmental permitting, today announced the launch of its end-to-end photo reporting feature for environmental assessments. This feature release closely follows the expansion of the Ecobot platform to include stream and Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) assessments, encompassing a larger scope of consultants' field and reporting workflows.









Ecobot's photo workflow bundles in-field photo capture with collection of field data and geospatial metadata, including latitude and longitude, elevation, cardinal direction, sampling point association, title, and description. This robust, centralized photo management system produces polished photo reports for environmental assessments. Automated suggestions and efficiency tools enable customers to further streamline their fieldwork-to-reporting workflows.

Other feature releases: Earlier in Q2, Ecobot launched Stream and OHWM assessments on the platform. This expansion is particularly valuable for customers in the Southwest, where OHWM assessments are more common than wetland delineations, Ecobot's flagship product offering.

Elena Capson, biologist at Utah-based engineering firm Bowen Collins & Associates, says Ecobot's OHWM tool has given her team unprecedented flexibility in the field. "We were thrilled when Ecobot released OHWM surveys since the USACE has been requesting them more often alongside delineations. We don't always know we need to do an OHWM survey until we're already in the field, so it allows us to be agile on site, and the workflow is really straightforward."

Milestones: To date, customers have generated over 150,000 environmental regulatory reports in Ecobot across more than 18,000 projects. These reports are the critical first steps in multi-state pipelines, state-wide power grid updates, major transportation improvements, and smaller-scale developments across the United States. Averaging 20 minutes saved per report, Ecobot customers in the civil engineering and environmental industries have saved more than 50,000 hours of labor.

Awards: On Earth Day, Ecobot was recognized with a Top Product in the Software + Cloud category by E+E Leader. "Ecobot is a simple-to-use yet robust set of tools that makes life easier for environmental consultants," said one judge. "Ecobot makes environmental compliance fast and easy, on both sides of the field work-environment manager coin."

Earlier this year, Ecobot was recognized as a Top Product in the Products That Count Awards for the second year in a row, in the category of AI & Data.

About Ecobot: Ecobot is leading the digitization of environmental data management in the AEC industry. The cloud-based platform simplifies environmental assessments and permitting, and unlocks data from environmental consulting work for the broad-scale analyses and insights needed to strategically mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss. Used to generate more than 150,000 environmental regulatory reports since 2018, Ecobot is the premier digital solution for the environmental consulting industry. Learn more or try it for free at ecobot.com.

Contact Information

Zoe Kovacs

Communications Associate, Ecobot

zoek@ecobot.com

610-551-4963

SOURCE: Ecobot, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.